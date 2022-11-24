Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the nine months of the year 2022

| Source: Siguldas CMAS Siguldas CMAS

Siguldas novads, LATVIA

Company's net turnover in the nine months of 2022 was 1 125.3 thousand euros, showing an increase of 9.5% against the corresponding period in 2021, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 138.4 thousand euros – by 0.9 thousand euros less compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

 30.09.2022
EUR		30.09.2021
EUR
Net sales 1 125 2891 027 516
a) from agricultural activities1 125 2891 027 516
Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products38 06523 925
Other operating income41 00930 584
Costs of materials:(577 541)(489 717)
a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials(481 665)(410 324)
b) other external costs(95 876)(79 393)
Personnel costs:(397 757)(358 978)
a) salaries for work(313 735)(284 675)
b) state social insurance compulsory contributions(73 176)(63 453)
c) other social insurance costs(10 846)(10 850)
Depreciation adjustments:(33 752)(44 238)
a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets(33 747)(44 192)
b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts(5)(46)
Other operating costs(56 926)(49 787)
Profit or loss before enterprise income tax138 387139 305
Enterprise income tax for the reporting year(134)(3)
Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation138 253139 302
The profit or loss for the year 138 253 139 302
 Earnings per 1 share (EPS)0.3270.330

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachments


Attachments

Siguldas_CMAS_Financial_information_for_9 months_of_2022 Siguldas_CMAS_Financial_information_for_9 months_of_2022