TR Law Proudly Supports Spinal Cord Injury Ontario’s Pee it Forward Campaign

Toronto, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lawyers and staff of Thomson Rogers are proud to show our support for people living with spinal cord injuries, as Platinum sponsor of Spinal Cord Injury Ontario’s #peeitforward campaign.

The #peeitforward campaign aims to raise awareness and funding to support people with spinal injuries who require intermittent catheterization in order to empty their bladders. The catheters and other daily supplies required for this basic human need can cost as much as $2,400 a month – an expense many people in Ontario simply cannot afford.

Without access to affordable catheterization supplies, many people develop painful and dangerous health complications. In addition to the health risks and out-of-pocket costs, many people find themselves losing their hard-won independence, simply because they can’t afford the equipment they need to urinate.

At Thomson Rogers, we serve clients who have been seriously injured in accidents – helping to obtain the compensation they need to move forward after a life-changing event. We know the physical and social challenges that our clients face on a daily basis, and we see the systemic barriers that prevent people living with spinal cord injuries from enjoying independent and fulfilling lives.

We believe that everyone should be able to live in dignity, and that all people should be able to urinate without checking their bank balances first. We are proud to support the #peeitforward campaign and we encourage all Ontarians to contribute to this worthy cause. Learn more at: www.peeitforward.com

About TR Law

Thomson Rogers is one of the largest civil litigation firms in Toronto. Our personal injury lawyers are dedicated to advocating for people who have been seriously injured in accidents or through the negligence of others, and we work relentlessly to deliver the fair results that our clients deserve. For more information, please contact Elora Schatzker, Marketing Director (eschatzker@thomsonrogers.com), or visit our website at www.trlaw.com.

About Spinal Cord Injury Ontario

Spinal Cord Injury Ontario (SCIO) assists people with spinal cord injuries and other physical disabilities to achieve independence, self-reliance and full community participation. Learn more at www.sciontario.org.

