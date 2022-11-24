New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amino Acid Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365017/?utm_source=GNW

The global amino acid market is expected to grow from $21.82 billion in 2021 to $24.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The amino acid market is expected to reach $33.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The amino acid market consists of sales of amino acids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for animal as well as human nutrition.Amino acids consist of an acidic carboxyl group (COOH), a basic amino group (NH2), and an organic R group that is unique to each amino acid.



Amino acids refer to the basic elements of proteins and are found in red meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, and soy products.It helps to improve the immune system, combat arthritis and cancer, and cure tinnitus and rectal ailments.



These are useful in the synthesis of neurotransmitters and hormones in the human body.



The main types of amino acids are histidine, isoleucine, leucine, glutamate, lysine, methionine, threonine, and other types.Glutamate is used to form proteins in the body.



It is a chemical that helps nerve cells in the brain send and receive information from other cells and is involved in learning and memory. The different sources include animal-based and plant-based, which are used in animal feed, food and beverages, pharma and health care, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and other applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the amino acid market in 2021.Europe was the second largest region in the amino acid market.



The regions covered in the amino acid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising health consciousness among the population is expected to propel the growth of the amino acid market going forward.Health consciousness refers to the extent to which individuals tend to take action towards taking care of their health.



Health-conscious people take amino acids as part of their diet to improve their immunity.For instance, according to an online survey conducted by the Times of India, an Indian-based daily newspaper, in 2021, 70% of the participants stated that they have prioritized dietary lifestyle changes such as eating healthy nutrient-rich food, and 65% of respondents also indicated their increased reliance on nutritional experts to help achieve their goals.



Therefore, the rising health consciousness is driving the growth of the amino acid market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the amino acid market.Major companies operating in the amino acids sector are focused on product innovations to meet plant-based and natural flavoring ingredient demand.



For instance, in April 2021, CJ BIO, a South Korea-based food company, launched FlavorNrich Master C, the world’s first natural cysteine. It is produced by microbial fermentation and is the only natural amino acid qualified as natural flavor by the USDA Organic Program as well as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association Generally Recognized As Safe (FEMA GRAS), and European Union (EU) regulations.



In March 2022, Aceto Corporation, a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Aceto Corporation will expand its nutraceuticals and life science businesses and will be able to better serve its customers’ needs.



Biotron Laboratories is a US-based company that specializes in manufacturing mineral amino acid chelates and complexes. Talus Mineral Company is a US-based company that manufactures mineral ingredients for supplement use.



The countries covered in the amino acid market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



