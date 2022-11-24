New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immuno-oncology Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Region, Segment, Type (Checkpoint Modulators, Cancer Vaccines) and End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institute), 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365161/?utm_source=GNW

The immuno-oncology market report provides an executive-level overview of the immuno-oncology market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global immuno-oncology market, and key product and platform stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The immuno-oncology market size was valued at US$45.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Major factors such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, a rise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer, a surge in technological advancement in cancer treatment, and novel product launches are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Scope

- Overview of immuno-oncology including classification of therapy and technologies, regulatory and market access details, and product & company profile

- Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the class, end-users, and geographic segments.

- Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key class segments.

- Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the end-user segment.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the immune-oncology market.



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global immuno-oncology market and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in immuno-oncology markets.

- The report also highlights key class and end-user segments.

- With different charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in immuno-oncology market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365161/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________