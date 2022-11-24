New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362831/?utm_source=GNW



Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry Trends and Forecast

According to a new market report, the future of the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics industry. The polypropylene resin in the global composites industry is expected to reach an estimated $751.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major driver for the growth of this market is increasing use of lightweight materials and the performance benefits of reinforced polypropylene composites over metals and pure plastics.



Emerging Trends in the Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing penetration in under-the-bonnet applications and increasing competition with other thermoplastic.



Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry by end use, product type, and region as follows:



Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry by End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Transportation

• Consumer Goods

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others



Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry by Product Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• SFT

• LFT

• CFT

• GMT



Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC & ROW

List of Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polypropylene resin in the global composites industry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry companies profiled in this report includes.

• LyondellBasell

• Mitsui Chemicals,

• Borealis AG

• ExxonMobil

• SABIC

Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry Insight

• The analyst forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight vehicles in the Asian region. Consumer goods is expected to be the highest growing end use over the forecast period.

• SFT by product will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent properties like; heat resistance, higher strength, conductivity, and flame retardant are the qualities driving innovation for automotive applications.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of polypropylene resin consumption in various applications..

Features of Polypropylene Resin in the Global Composites Industry

• Market Size Estimates: Polypropylene resin in the global composites industry size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, product type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Polypropylene resin in the global composites industry breakdown by North America, Europe, and APAC & ROW.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by end use, product type, and region for the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polypropylene resin in the global composites industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

