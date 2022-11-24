Composites in Sporting Goods Market Trends and ForecastThe composites in the global sporting goods market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites in Sporting Goods Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362829/?utm_source=GNW



Composites in Sporting Goods Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the composites in the global sporting goods market looks promising with opportunities in skis & snow boards, bicycle parts, rackets, golf shafts & clubs, hockey sticks, and fishing rods. The composites in the global sporting goods market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in sports equipment.



Emerging Trends in the Composites in Sporting Goods Market

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes introduction of hybrid materials for superior performance, and recycling in composites is gaining momentum.



Composites in Sporting Goods Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the composites in the global sporting goods market by application, reinforcement, resin, process, and region as follows:



Composites in Sporting Goods Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Skis and Snow Boards

• Bicycle Parts

• Rackets

• Golf Shafts and Clubs

• Hockey Sticks

• Fishing Rods

• Others



Composites in Sporting Goods Market by Reinforcement Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Others



Composites in Sporting Goods Market by Resin [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Epoxy

• Polyamide

• Others



Composites in Sporting Goods Market by Process Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Prepreg Layup

• Infusion

• Filament Winding

• Wet Layup

• Others



Composites in Sporting Goods Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Taiwan

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• South Africa

List of Composites in Sporting Goods Industry Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composites in sporting goods industry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composites in sporting goods industry companies profiled in this report includes.

• Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Toho Tenax

• Hexcel Corporation

• SGL Group

• Cytec Solvay Group.

Composites in Sporting Goods Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that golf shafts & clubs will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period composite shafts are more lightweight, allowing designers to increase the weight of the head of the club while keeping the total weight of the club low.

• Carbon fiber will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing uses in various applications of sporting goods industry and several performance benefits, including lightweight and stiffness.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because APAC became the home for leading composite component manufactures for sporting goods industry

Features of Composites in Sporting Goods Market

• Market Size Estimates: Composites in sporting goods market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, reinforcement, resin, process, and region

• Regional Analysis: Composites in sporting goods market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, reinforcement, resin, process, and region for the composites in sporting goods market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites in sporting goods market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

