Polyurethane Foam Market Trends and ForecastThe global polyurethane foam market is expected to reach an estimated $81.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027

Polyurethane Foam Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the polyurethane (PU) foam market looks promising with opportunities in building and construction, bedding and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and footwear application. The global polyurethane foam market is expected to reach an estimated $81.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in bedding and furniture industry, high demand of PU foam in building insulation for energy conservation and increasing automotive production.



Emerging Trends in the Polyurethane Foam Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emergence of carbon dioxide-based flexible foam, and polyurethane foam based on natural raw materials.



Polyurethane Foam Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polyurethane foam market by application, foam type, density, material, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Building and Construction

• Bedding and Furniture

• Automotive and Transportation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Footwear

• Others



By Foam Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Rigid Foam

• Flexible Foam

• Spray Foam



By Density [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• High Density Foam

• Low Density Foam



By Material [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) Based Foam

• TDI (Toluene Diisocyanate) Based Foam



By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Central/East Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest of the World

• Middle East/Africa

• South America

List of Polyurethane Foam Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyurethane foam companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyurethane foam companies profiled in this report include.



• Recticel

• Eurofoam Group

• Carpenter

• Mitsui Chemical

• Vitafoam

• NCFI

Polyurethane Foam Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that bedding and furniture will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to higher consumption of mattress and furniture by emerging middle class in the developing regions.

• Flexible foam polyurethane will remain the largest segment over the forecast period mainly driven by applications in different industries, such as furniture and bedding, automotive interiors, packaging, textiles, and others due to its lightweight, durable, resilient and energy absorption properties.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end-use industries and also increasing construction spending in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia..

Features of Polyurethane Foam Market

• Market Size Estimates: Polyurethane foam market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, foam type, density, material, and region

• Regional Analysis: Polyurethane foam market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, foam type, density, material, and regions for the polyurethane foam market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyurethane foam market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

