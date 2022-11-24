Collision Avoidance Sensor Market Size is projected to reach USD 14 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A collision avoidance sensor system can be used by an automated system or a human operator to recognize objects or obstacles in their path and help them avoid a collision. Due to the growing demand for collision avoidance sensors in the mining, construction, and automotive industries, the global market for these sensors is growing. Because of the rise in accidents worldwide and the introduction of automated driving assistance systems, there is a greater need for better sensory technology. Suppliers have started introducing element-specific automobile sensors to offer the highest level of accuracy.

These sensors work based on the echo-ranging theory, which entails the ranger transmitting a high-frequency signal via radio, light, or audio. Because these sensors can anticipate any potential contact, they are used in new ADAS systems installed in automobiles for higher security levels. The intensity of the sensor can be adjusted appropriately. The driver can more easily feel the contact and even see what has happened in the sensory range, thanks to 360-degree cameras and laser technology. Most frequently, sensors work to avoid collisions when a driver turns their car around in a parking lot.





A Boost in The Number of Cars with Collision Avoidance Sensors

Due to technological advancements, growing safety concerns, and rising consumer demand for luxury and autonomous vehicles, the sale of high-end and mid-range vehicles is increasing globally. Advanced driver assistance features like brake assists, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control , blind-spot detection, automatic high beams, and backup cameras are all standard in these cutting-edge vehicles. They also have collision avoidance systems that use radar, LiDAR, and ultrasound, among other technologies. Vehicles in the European Union are already required to have automatic emergency braking systems, lane-departure warning systems, electronic stability controls, and automatic brake systems. Automakers worldwide are heavily investing in R&D activities and incorporating cutting-edge features like monitoring, warning, steering, and braking to differentiate their products from their competitors due to the growing demand for autonomous vehicles.

Government Rules on Frequency and Safety

The frequencies frequently used in radar applications are 24 GHz and 77 GHz. Due to rules governing radar sensors, the market is shifting toward 77-GHz radars, and this change benefits both the automotive and industrial sectors. The narrow band with a bandwidth of 250 MHz, also known as the ISM (industrial, scientific, and medical) band, covers the frequency range of 24 GHz between 24.0 GHz and 24.25 GHz. This band type includes the 5-GHz wide band (ultra-wideband), which is used in fundamental applications like blind spot detection. Although ultra-wideband (UWB) devices are required for long ultra-wideband applications with a constrained frequency range, narrowband usage is occasionally appropriate. As a result of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute's (ETSI) spectrum regulations and standards, it is anticipated that the ultra-wideband (UWB) will be completely phased out starting in 2022.





Report Scope

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), L3 Technologies (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), General Electric (U.S.), Delphi Automotive Plc. (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Mobileye (Israel), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), Becker Mining (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), Wabtec Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Alstom (France), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Drones with Omnidirectional Vision to Trace People and Subjects

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant contributor to the global collision avoidance sensor market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the forecast period. It is driven by strict governmental regulations and a booming auto industry. There have been extensive studies on collision warning and avoidance systems in the region. For instance, the European Union is conducting extensive research as part of the European Commission's eSafety program. Since Europe was a pioneer in implementing collision avoidance technology, it has an advantage over other regions. The existence of significant players in Germany increases investment in the collision avoidance sensor market. To avoid accidents, these systems must abide by strict rules. Using this sensor, a collision in the air can also be prevented. All industries, including mining, transportation, and automotive, are seeing an increase in demand for collision avoidance sensors.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to experience remarkable growth due to the increased emphasis on enforcing strict road safety regulations. It is anticipated that major regional growth drivers for Asia Pacific and MEA will be the government's implementation of stringent safety regulations, economic growth, rising consumer purchasing power, high standards of living, GDP growth, and rising sales of premium cars.

Key Highlights

The global collision avoidance sensor market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 14 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on type, the global collision avoidance sensor market is bifurcated into adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance, and others. The parking assistance segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period.

the global collision avoidance sensor market is bifurcated into adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance, and others. The parking assistance segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on technology, the global collision avoidance sensor market is bifurcated into LiDAR , camera, RADAR, and ultrasonic. The RADAR segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

the global collision avoidance sensor market is bifurcated into , camera, RADAR, and ultrasonic. The RADAR segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application, the global collision avoidance sensor market is bifurcated into automotive, defense & aerospace, construction & mining, marine, and rail. The automotive segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.72% during the forecast period.

the global collision avoidance sensor market is bifurcated into automotive, defense & aerospace, construction & mining, marine, and rail. The automotive segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Europe is the most significant contributor to the global collision avoidance sensor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.96 % during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

L3 Technologies

Saab AB

General Electric

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Denso Corporation, Mobileye

Autoliv, Inc.

Becker Mining

Hexagon

Wabtec Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Alstom

Siemens AG





Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: Segmentation

By Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning System

Parking Assistance

Other

By Technology

LiDAR

Camera

RADAR

Ultrasonic

By Applications

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Construction & Mining

Marine

Rail

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In November 2022, Infineon Technologies AG announced the expansion of its current sensor portfolio for automotive applications with the new XENSIVTM TLE4971 family. The TLI4971 devices in the 3.3 V range come in four pre-programmed current ranges: 25 A, 50 A, 75 A, and 120 A. They are housed in a TISON package with an integrated rail.

In October 2022, The omnidirectional AMR sensors MRMS591P and MRMS581P were added to Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.'s selection of magnetic sensors. These new products can recognize magnetic fields coming from any angle. These products are already in mass production.





News Media

Solid-State LiDAR Technology Are Gaining Traction to Complement Autonomous Vehicles & Sensor Fusion

Radar-Based ADAS To Dominate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market During The Assessment Period, 2019–2026







