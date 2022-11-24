Epoxy Curing Agent Market Trends and ForecastThe global epoxy curing agent market is expected to reach an estimated $517.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epoxy Curing Agents Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362824/?utm_source=GNW



Epoxy Curing Agent Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the epoxy curing agent market looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, pipes and tank, and aerospace end uses. The global epoxy curing agent market is expected to reach an estimated $517.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of high-performance epoxy based composite materials and the growth of end use industries.



Emerging Trends in the Epoxy Curing Agent Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of curatives to address specific needs of customer industries, expansion in low cost regions and high growth markets, and increasing inter-material competition and switching.



Epoxy Curing Agent Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global epoxy curing agent market by end use, product type, and region as follows:



Epoxy Curing Agent Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Wind Energy

• Pipe and Tank

• Aerospace

• Others



Epoxy Curing Agent Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Aliphatic Amines

• Aromatic Amines

• Cycloaliphatic Amines

• Dicyandiamide

• Anhydride

• Catalyst



Epoxy Curing Agent Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Epoxy Curing Agent Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies epoxy curing agent companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the epoxy curing agent companies profiled in this report includes.

• BASF SE

• Evonik

• Huntsman Corporation

• Hexion Inc.

• Dow Inc.

• Cardolite Corporation

Epoxy Curing Agent Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of composites materials in wind blade manufacturing.

• Aliphatic amines will remain the largest segment and cycloaliphatic amines is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better mechanical properties like; low viscosity, rapid cure at elevated temperature, high thermal resistance, and improved blush resistance.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing demand for composites in pipe and tank and wind energy industries. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of Epoxy Curing Agent Market

• Market Size Estimates: Epoxy curing agent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, product type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Epoxy curing agent market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type, and regions for the epoxy curing agent market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the epoxy curing agent market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the epoxy curing agent market size?

Answer: The global epoxy curing agent market is expected to reach an estimated $517.2 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for epoxy curing agent market?

Answer: The epoxy curing agent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the epoxy curing agent market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of high-performance epoxy based composite materials and the growth of end uses.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for epoxy curing agent?

Answer: Wind energy and pipe and tank are the major end uses for epoxy curing agent.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in epoxy curing agent market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of curatives to address specific needs of customer industries, expansion in low cost regions and high growth markets, and increasing inter-material competition and switching.

Q6. Who are the key epoxy curing agent companies?



Answer: Some of the key epoxy curing agent companies are as follows:

• BASF SE

• Evonik

• Huntsman Corporation

• Hexion Inc.

• Dow Inc.

• Cardolite Corporation

Q7.

Which epoxy curing agent product type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that aliphatic amines will remain the largest segment and cycloaliphatic amines is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better mechanical properties like; low viscosity, rapid cure at elevated temperature, high thermal resistance, and improved blush resistance.

Q8: In epoxy curing agent market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and Europe witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global epoxy curing agent market by end use (wind energy, pipe and tank, aerospace, and others), product type (aliphatic amines, aromatic amines, cycloaliphatic amines, dicyandiamide, anhydride, and catalyst), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to epoxy curing agent market or related to epoxy curing agent market share, epoxy curing agent market size, epoxy curing agent market analysis, epoxy curing agent manufacturers, and epoxy curing agent applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362824/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________