New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites In The Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362823/?utm_source=GNW



Composites in the Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the heavy trucks, bus and coaches, and off road equipment market. Composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major driver for growth in this market is increasing demand for lightweight materials over steel in heavy trucks, buses, and coaches due to government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emission.



Emerging Trends in Composites in the Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing complexity and styling requirements ar

e driving composites usage and development of low-density SMC.



Composites in the Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market by vehicle type, application, intermediate materials, process, and region as follows:



By Vehicle Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Heavy Trucks

• Bus and Coach

• Off Road Equipment



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Heavy Trucks by Application

o Interior

o Exterior

o Under the Hood

o Powertrain

o Electrical Components

o Others

• Bus and Coach by Application

o Interior

o Exterior

o Under the Hood

o Powertrain

o Electrical Components

o Others

• Off Road Equipment by Application

o Interior

o Exterior

o Under the Hood

o Powertrain

o Electrical Components

o Others



By Intermediate Material [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• SMC/BMC

• SFT

• GMT

• LFT & D-LFT

• CFT



By Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Compression Molding

• Injection Molding

• LFI

• RRIM



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Composites in the Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment companies profiled in this report includes.

• BASF SE

• Polynt-Reichhold

• Dow Chemical Company

• DSM

• IDI Composites International

• Teijin Limited

• Core Molding Technologies

• Quadrant Plastic Composites

• Hanwah L&C Corporation

• Lanxess

Composites in the Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Companies Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that SMC/BMC will remain the largest segment due to its increasing use in various applications of automotive like; powertrain application, interior, exterior, under body shield, and others. LFT & D-LFT is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.

• Heavy trucks will remain the largest vehicle type segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of heavy commercial vehicles in North America.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher production of composites part for mass transportation than other region, and government regulations, such as CAFE Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are the key drivers for putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall weight. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of Composites in the Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Market

• Market Size Estimates: Composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by vehicle type, application, intermediate material, process, and region

• Regional Analysis: Composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different vehicle type, application, intermediate material, process, and regions for the composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market size?

Answer: The composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market?

Answer: The composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market?

Answer: The major driver for growth in this market is increasing demand for lightweight materials over steel in heavy trucks, buses, and coaches due to government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emission.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment?

Answer: heavy trucks and off road equipment are the major vehicle type for composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing complexity and styling requirements are driving composites usage and development of low-density SMC.

Q6. Who are the key composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment companies?



Answer: Some of the key composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment companies are as follows:

• BASF SE

• Polynt-Reichhold

• Dow Chemical Company

• DSM

• IDI Composites International

• Teijin Limited

• Core Molding Technologies

• Quadrant Plastic Composites

• Hanwah L&C Corporation

• Lanxess

Q7.

Which composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment intermediate material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that SMC/BMC will remain the largest segment due to its increasing use in various applications of automotive like; powertrain application, interior, exterior, under body shield, and others. LFT & D-LFT is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.

Q8: In composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market by vehicle type (heavy trucks, bus and coach, and off road equipment), application (heavy trucks by application, bus and coach by application, and off road equipment by application), intermediate material (SMC/BMC, SFT, GMT, LFT & D-LFT, and CFT), process (compression molding, injection molding, LFI, and RRIM), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market or related to composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment market share, composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment analysis, composites in the global mass transportation and off road equipment size, and composite in mass transportation and off road equipment applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362823/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________