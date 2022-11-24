Gelcoat Market Trends and ForecastThe global gelcoat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gelcoat Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362821/?utm_source=GNW



Gelcoat Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global polypropylene compound market looks promising with opportunities in wind energy, marine, construction, transportation, and tank end uses. The global gelcoat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing use of composite materials in different industries and performance benefits of gelcoat, such as UV protection, better surface appearance, etc.



Emerging Trends in the Gelcoat Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes shift towards low styrene emission gelcoat and development of gelcoat having compatibility with different resin system.



Gelcoat Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global gelcoat market by end use, resin chemistry, and region as follows:



Gelcoat Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Wind Energy

• Marine

• Construction

• Transportation

• Tank

• Others



Gelcoat Market by Resin Chemistry [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polyester

• Vinyl Ester

• Epoxy

• Others



Gelcoat Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Gelcoat Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies gelcoat companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the gelcoat companies profiled in this report includes.

• Ashland Inc.

• Scott Bader

• Allnex

• Bufa Composites Systems GmBH & Co. KG

• Polynt-Reichhold Group

• HK Research Corporation

Gelcoat Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use segment. The wind energy end use is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing installation of wind turbines.

• polyester will remain the largest segment due to low cost and usage in wide application area. Epoxy is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growth of wind energy industry.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing growth in construction end use for the economic expansion in India and China.

Features of Gelcoat Market

• Market Size Estimates: Gelcoat market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, resin chemistry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Gelcoat market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, resin chemistry, and regions for the gelcoat market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the gelcoat market size?

Answer: The global gelcoat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for gelcoat market?

Answer: The gelcoat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the gelcoat market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing use of composite materials in different industries and performance benefits of gelcoat, such as UV protection, better surface appearance, etc.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for gelcoat?

Answer: Construction and marine are the major end uses for gelcoat.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in gelcoat market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes shift towards low styrene emission gelcoat and development of gelcoat having compatibility with different resin system.

Q6. Who are the key gelcoat companies?



Answer: Some of the key gelcoat companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which gelcoat resin chemistry type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that polyester will remain the largest segment due to low cost and usage in wide application area. Epoxy is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growth of wind energy industry.

Q8: In gelcoat market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global gelcoat market by by end use (wind energy, marine, construction, transportation, tank, and others), resin chemistry (polyester, vinylester, epoxy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



