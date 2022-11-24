New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FRP Tank In The Global Water and Wastewater Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362819/?utm_source=GNW



FRP Tank in the Global Water and Wastewater Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the FRP tank in the global water and wastewater market looks promising with opportunities in the municipal, industrial, residential, and commercial industry. The global FRP tank in the global water and wastewater market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities, increasing concerns towards water conservation and fire protection, and aging water infrastructure.



Emerging Trends in the FRP Tank in the Global Water and Wastewater Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of new dual usage of FRP tank i.e. for fire protection as well as for potable water.



FRP Tank in the Global Water and Wastewater Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global FRP tank in the global water and wastewater market by end use, application, installation, capacity, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Municipal

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial



By Application [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Wastewater

• Industrial Wastewater

• Plumbing Engineered Solutions

• Water Conservation

• Potable Water

• Fire Protection



By Installation [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Underground

• Aboveground



By Capacity [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Less Than 5k Liters

• 5k-50k Liters

• 50k-25k Liters



By Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (ROW)

List of FRP Tank in the Global Water and Wastewater Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies FRP tank in the global water and wastewater companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the FRP tank in the global water and wastewater companies profiled in this report includes.

• Containment Solutions

• ZCL Composites Inc.

• Orenco Systems Inc.

• Hengrun Group Co. Ltd

• Belco Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• L.

F. Manufacturing, Inc.

• Zurn Green Turtle

FRP Tank in the Global Water and Wastewater Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that municipal use will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in water infrastructure activities in the emerging economies such as China and India.

• Wastewater application will remain the largest application and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing government spending on recycling and reuse of wastewater.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, urbanization and high government investment for infrastructure development, and water/waste water management programs.

Features of FRP Tank in the Global Water and Wastewater Market

• Market Size Estimates: FRP tank in the global water and wastewater market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, application, installation, capacity and region

• Regional Analysis: FRP tank in the global water and wastewater market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, application, installation, capacity and regions for the FRP tank in the global water and wastewater market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled carbon fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

