Para Aramid Fiber Market Trends and ForecastThe global para aramid fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027

Para Aramid Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the para aramid fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the frictional materials, protection, electrical transmission, safety garments, rubber reinforcement, tire reinforcement, and oil and gas industries. The global para aramid fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of para aramid fiber in brake pads, clutches, gaskets, linings, and tires in automotive and the growing demand for protective clothing in defense and industrial sectors.



Emerging Trends in the Para Aramid Fiber Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of new para aramid fabric which protects structures from airborne volcanic fragments.



Para Aramid Fiber Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global para aramid fiber market by application, product form, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Frictional Materials

• Brake Pad

• Gasket

• Protection

• Bullet Proof Vest

• Bullet Proof Vehicles

• Combat Helmet

• Electrical Transmission

• Optical Fiber

• Others

• Safety Garments

• Gloves

• Fire Fighting Garments

• Rubber Reinforcement

• Conveyor Belt

• Others

• Tire Reinforcement

• Oil and Gas

• Others



By Product Form [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Filament Yarn

• Short Fibers

• Pulp

• Others



By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

List of Para Aramid Fiber Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies para aramid fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the para aramid fiber companies profiled in this report includes.

• Tejin Aramid

• DuPont

• Kolon Industries

• Hyosung Corporation

• Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

Para Aramid Fiber Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that protection segment will remain the largest application and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing need for protection of military personnel from mine attacks is expected to drive demand for mine-resistant ambush protected automobiles.

• Filament Yarn para aramid fiber will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for protective clothing in the military and stringent regulations in Europe and North America regarding employee health and safety.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production, growth in aerospace industry, and stringent government regulation on industrial safety and protection.

Features of Para Aramid Fiber Market

• Market Size Estimates: Para aramid fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, product form and region

• Regional Analysis: Para aramid fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, product form and regions for the recycled carbon fiber market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the para aramid fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global para aramid fiber market by application (frictional materials, protection, electrical transmission, safety, rubber reinforcement, tire reinforcement, oil and gas and others), product form (filament yarn, short fibers, pulp and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



