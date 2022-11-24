Adhesion Barrier Market Size to Reach USD 1,120 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adhesion barrier market was estimated at around USD 620.8 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 1,120 million by 2030.

The parts of a tissue are held together by a band of scar tissue known as adhesion. Adhesion can also be a thin sheet of tissue that resembles plastic wrap or a thin band of fibrous tissue. Adhesion barriers, such as bodily barrier substances, keep injured tissues apart to stop a fibrin bridge from forming between them. Inflammation results from the formation of adhesion as a result of the body's repair mechanisms responding to any tissue disturbance, such as surgery, infection, trauma, or radiation. Although they could develop anywhere, adhesions are most frequently found in the heart, pelvis, and abdominal cavity. The two different types of adhesion barriers are Seprafilm (sheet-type) and Adspray (gel-type). In surgeries for endometriosis and infertility, an interceed absorbable adhesion barrier is necessary to minimize postoperative adhesion reformation.

The prevalence of neurological disorders, gynecological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, and cardiac disorders is also on the rise, which has fueled the market's expansion.



Growth Factors



The two major drivers driving the market are the rising older population and the rising number of surgical procedures. In 2020, there were around 727 million people over 65, or 9.3% of the world's population. By 2050, it is expected that 16% of the population would be elderly. This is expected to fuel the market over the projected period as the geriatric population is more susceptible to illnesses such cardiovascular disorders, malignancies, orthopedic diseases, and neurological issues. For instance, men have heart attacks on average at 74.5 years old, whereas women have them on average at 78.9. The average age at which a man is diagnosed with prostate cancer is roughly 66. Adhesion barriers are in demand since more operations are being conducted as a result of this for therapy.



The growth is being caused by an increase in invasive surgeries that carry a greater risk of postoperative complications. Better healthcare infrastructure and a rise in the number of trauma care centers are expected to boost the expansion. The market is growing due to the increase in sports-related injuries as well. According to Stanford Children's Health, more than 10% of children who participate in sports each year get injuries. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 51.4 million orthopedic procedures were performed in the US in 2019.The demand for enhanced adhesion barriers is anticipated to increase as the frequency of orthopedic surgeries rises.



Additionally fueling the market's expansion are the rising incidences of neurological disorders, gynecological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, and cardiac disorders. 7.4 million people in the UK are affected by circulatory and cardiovascular disorders, according to the British Heart Association. In the UK in 2019, heart and circulatory illnesses were responsible for almost 27% of all fatalities. As a result, there is a greater need for adhesion barriers because the treatment of these illnesses occasionally necessitates surgical treatments. These elements are expected to drive the adhesion barrier market during the forecast period.



Segmental Overview



The market for adhesion barrier market is segmented into the product, and application. According to the product, the synthetic adhesion barrier segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. Synthetic adhesion barrier products have the largest market share due to their high bioresorbable and biocompatible properties. Sales of the category are expected to increase as a result of synthetic adhesion barriers' low cost. A further factor contributing to the segment's dominance is the accessibility of commercial synthetic adhesion barriers.



The gynecological surgeries segment is anticipated to hold major share in the adhesion barrier market by application during the forecast period. The increase in pelvic surgeries, ovarian cystectomies, gynecologic laparoscopies, and laparotomies is too responsible for this. Adhesion barriers assist in lowering the chance of developing clinically significant adhesions, particularly in individuals with endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory illness, or those having myomectomy surgery.



The category for cardiovascular surgery is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the projection period. The rising prevalence of heart-related diseases and the expanding use of adhesion barriers in cardiovascular procedures are mostly to blame for the high growth rate of the market.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the North America in the adhesion barrier market. Due to the region's highly established healthcare infrastructure, advantageous reimbursement policies for adhesion barriers, high patient awareness levels, and expanding senior population, the North American sector is anticipated to have a 35% market share over the projection period. Additionally, a significant element in its expansion is the sharp increase in cancer and lifestyle-related disorders in North America. Moreover, technology development, older patients' expectations of better levels of function, and reimbursement schemes that encourage sophisticated fusion surgery are the main drivers of the expansion in the United States. Adhesion barriers are helpful during oncology procedures as well.



Over the course of the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a profitable rate. The rising senior population and rising rates of cardiology and neurosurgery, both of which necessitate surgical procedures, are principally to blame for the high growth rate in the area. The market in the region is also anticipated to be driven by increased medical tourism and rising private sector investment in healthcare. During the projection period, major nations like India, China, and Japan are anticipated to provide the most growth to the area.



Report Scope

Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Million Adhesion barrier Market CAGR 6.8% Segments Covered By Product

By Formulation

By Application

List of the prominent players in the Global Adhesion barrier market:



• Baxter International, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Sanofi

• Innocoll

• Ethicon US, LLC

• Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co., Ltd.

• Allosource

• Anika Therapeutics

• PlantTec Medical GmbH

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

The global Adhesion barrier market is segmented as follows:



By Product



• Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

• Natural Adhesion Barriers



By Formulation



• Film Formulations

• Gel Formulations

• Liquid Formulations



By Application



• Gynecological Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• Neurological Surgeries

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



