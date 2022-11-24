As Per The Enterprise Information Archiving Market Forecast, A Rise In The Amount Of Data Will Drive The Market’s Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Enterprise Information Archiving Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the enterprise information archiving market, an increasing amount of data being created each year is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise information archiving market going forward. Data refers to the information that is digitally stored on computers and other data storage technologies such as the cloud or blockchain. Currently, data set sizes are increasing such as bytes, terabytes, and petabytes. Enterprise information archiving solutions help to manage more information effectively and to achieve compliance goals more easily. For instance, according to WP Dev Shed, a New-Zealand based webmaster’s company, in July 2022, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are generated every day this year. This data usage is expected to reach 97 zettabytes of data worldwide by the end of 2022. Also, this usage of data is expected to grow further to 175 zettabytes by end of 2025. Therefore, increasing data volumes of enterprises are driving the growth of the enterprise information archiving market.

The global enterprise information archiving market size is expected to grow from $6.78 billion in 2021 to $7.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The enterprise information archiving market is expected to grow to $13.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise information archiving market. Major companies operating in the enterprise information archiving market are introducing new technologies such as software that works on Microsoft Azure, and big data application framework technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Solix Technologies Inc., a US-based big data application provider, launched the SOLIXCloud Enterprise Archiving, a software-as-a-service for data archiving built on Microsoft Azure. This product uses the big data application framework technology. This big data application framework technology helps the enterprises to enable archive databases, file servers, and email as well as decommission and retire legacy application data to the cloud.

Major players in the enterprise information archiving market are Atos SE, Barracuda Networks Inc, Bloomberg Finance LP, Dell Technologies Inc, Google Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast Limited, Open Text Corporation, Proofpoint Inc, Smarsh Inc, Commvault Systems Inc, Everteam Software, Jatheon Technologies, SKYSITE technologies Inc, Solix Technologies Inc, Spambrella Ltd, Unified Global Archiving and Zovy Archiving Solutions.

The global enterprise information archiving market is segmented by type into email, social media, web, mobile communications, database; by deployment type into on-premises, cloud; by organisation size into large enterprises, SMEs; by service into planning and consulting services, system integration, training and support services, operations and maintenance services, data migration; by vertical: government and defense, BFSI, retail and ecommerce, education and research, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, other verticals.

North America was the largest region in the enterprise information archiving market in 2021. The regions covered in the enterprise information archiving market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Enterprise Information Archiving Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide enterprise information archiving market forecast size and growth, enterprise information archiving market segments, enterprise information archiving market trends, enterprise information archiving market drivers and restraints, enterprise information archiving market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

