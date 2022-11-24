The Integration Of AI And ML In Surveillance Will Propel The Trade Surveillance Systems Market To $2.7 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Trade Surveillance Systems Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the trade surveillance systems market, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in surveillance is expected to propel the growth of the trade surveillance systems market going forward. AI refers to the capacity of a computer or a robot under computer control to carry out tasks that are typically performed by people. ML refers to a kind of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computer programmers to forecast outcomes more accurately without being expressly designed. AI and ML are used in trade surveillance systems as quick, accurate, and effective tools that help to regulate the investment risk and compliance and can protect its systems from hackers. For instance, according to TELUS International, a Canada-based IT Services Company, in 2022, more than $217 billion has been spent on AI apps to help prevent fraud and assess risk, and 64% of financial firms believe AI can detect fraud before it occurs. Therefore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in surveillance is driving the trade surveillance systems market growth.

The global trade surveillance systems market size is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2021 to $1.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The trade surveillance systems market is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the trade surveillance systems market. Major companies operating in the trade surveillance systems market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as machine learning technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Solidus Labs, a US-based crypto-native risk monitoring and trade surveillance company, launched HALO. This is a trade surveillance and market integrity hub which is designed for digital assets that are automated, comprehensive, and testable. With the help of machine learning technology, it automatically regulates the investment risk and compliance. Also, helps to protect organizations from a widening array of threats related to crypto trade surveillance and transaction monitoring capabilities.

Major players in the trade surveillance systems market are NICE Systems Ltd, Aquis Exchange, IPC Systems Inc, b-next, ACA Group, SIA SPA, Software AG, Nasdaq Inc, CRISIL LIMITED, OneMarketData LLC, Scila AB, BAE Systems plc, IBM Corporation, MyComplianceOffice Limited, LSEG Technology and Eventus Systems.

The global trade surveillance systems market is segmented by component into solutions, services; by organizational size into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises; by deployment type into on-premises, cloud.

North America was the largest region in the trade surveillance systems market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the trade surveillance systems market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the trade surveillance systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Trade Surveillance Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide trade surveillance systems market forecast size and growth, trade surveillance systems market segments, trade surveillance systems market trends, trade surveillance systems market drivers and restraints, trade surveillance systems market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

