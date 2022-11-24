SFT Market Trends and ForecastThe global SFT market is expected to reach an estimated $25.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Short Fiber Thermoplastic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362815/?utm_source=GNW



SFT Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the SFT market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics end uses. The global SFT market is expected to reach an estimated $25.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for light weight materials in different application markets where complex parts are designed.



Emerging Trends in the SFT Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of high temperature resistance grades of SFT with pa6 to replace high cost resin systems and increasing use of recycled carbon fiber as CF reinforced compounds.



SFT Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global SFT market by end use, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:



SFT Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Transportation

• Consumer Goods

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others



SFT Market by Reinforcement Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber



SFT Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polypropylene

• Polyamide

• Polybutylene Terephthalate

• Others



SFT Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of SFT Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies SFT companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the SFT companies profiled in this report includes.

• BASF

• DSM

• DuPont

• SABIC

• Lanxess

SFT Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that automotive industry will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for short fiber thermoplastics based plastic products in automotive industry. Consumer goods is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

• Glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period because it offers high tensile strength and provides outstanding electrical properties.

• APAC is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period and ROW is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Features of SFT Market

• Market Size Estimates: SFT market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, reinforcement type, and resin type, and region

• Regional Analysis: SFT market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, reinforcement type, and resin type, and regions for the recycled carbon fiber market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled carbon fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the SFT market size?

Answer: The global SFT market is expected to reach an estimated $25.3 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for SFT market?

Answer: The SFT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the SFT market?

Answer: The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for light weight materials in different application markets where complex parts are designed.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for SFT?

Answer: Transportation and consumer goods are the major end uses for SFT.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in SFT market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of high temperature resistance grades of SFT with pa6 to replace high cost resin systems and increasing use of recycled carbon fiber as CF reinforced compounds.

Q6. Who are the key SFT companies?



Answer: Some of the key SFT companies are as follows:

Q7. Which SFT reinforcement segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period because it offers high tensile strength and provides outstanding electrical properties.

Q8. In SFT market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest region and ROW witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global SFT market by end use (transportation, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and others), reinforcement type (glass fiber and carbon fiber), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

