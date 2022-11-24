Polyethylene Compound Market Trends and ForecastThe global polyethylene compound market is expected to reach an estimated $13.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PE Compound Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362801/?utm_source=GNW



Polyethylene Compound Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the polyethylene compound market looks promising with opportunities in the pipes & fittings, wires & cables, films & sheets applications market. The global polyethylene compound market is expected to reach an estimated $13.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, increasing need for rehabilitation of the major water and wastewater infrastructure, and replacement of aging pipelines.



Emerging Trends in the Polyethylene Compound Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of bio based green polyethylene compound and new technology and additives.



Polyethylene Compound Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polyethylene compound market by application, resin, and region as follows:



Polyethylene Compound Market by End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Pipes & Fittings

• Wires & Cables

• Films & Sheets

• Other Applications



Polyethylene Compound Market by Resin Type [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• HDPE

• LDPE

• Other Resins



Polyethylene Compound Market by Region [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Polyethylene Compound Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyethylene compound companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyethylene compound companies profiled in this report includes.

• Total S.

A.

• SABIC

• Lyondell Basell

• INEOS

• Braskem S.

A

• Borealis Group

• Roscom Inc.

Polyethylene Compound Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that pipes & fittings will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to growth in development of water and sewage disposal infrastructure.

• HDPE resin type polyethylene compound will remain the largest segment over the forecast period superior toughness, crack resistance, and easy processability properties.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in infrastructure and construction industry and increasing demand of film and packaging products.

Features of Polyethylene Compound Market

• Market Size Estimates: Polyethylene compound market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, resin type and region

• Regional Analysis: Polyethylene compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the polyethylene compound market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyethylene compound market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

