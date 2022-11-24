PEEK Market Trends and ForecastThe global PEEK market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyetheretherketone Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362798/?utm_source=GNW



PEEK Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the PEEK market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, automotive, electronics, oil & gas, and medical end use. The global PEEK market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for light weight, high heat resistance, and high strength materials in different end use.



Evolution of PEEK Opportunities

PEEK opportunities are evolving from PEEK in industrial applications to PEEK in 3D printing as presented in figure below.



Emerging Trends in the PEEK Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include includes development of new applications, such as car gears, dental disc, and knee implants.



PEEK Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global PEEK market by end use, material and region as follows:



PEEK Market by End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Electronics

o Semiconductor

o Mobile Film

o Others Application

• Oil & gas

o Pipe

o Others Application

• Aerospace

o Brackets

o Fasteners

o Other Applications

• Medical

o Spine

o Arthroscopy

o Other Applications

• Automotive

o Transmission System

o Braking System

o Gears

• Other End Use



PEEK Market by Material [Value ($B) and Volume (kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Unfilled

Carbon Filled

Glass Filled



PEEK Market by Region [Value ($B) and Volume (kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of PEEK Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PEEK companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the PEEK companies profiled in this report includes.

• Victrex

• Solvay S.

A

• Evonik

• Panjin Zhongrun

• Zypeek Jilin

PEEK Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that electronics will remain the largest end use over the forecast period due to its wide use in mobile and semiconductor applications.

• Carbon filled PEEK will remain the largest segment by material over the forecast period due to its excellent mechanical properties and its growing demand in end use.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of PEEK in all the major applications in this region.

Features of PEEK Market

• Market Size Estimates: PEEK market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (kilotons)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, material and region

• Regional Analysis: PEEK market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the PEEK market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the PEEK market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the PEEK market size?

Answer: The global PEEK market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for PEEK market?

Answer: The PEEK market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the PEEK market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for light weight, high heat resistance, and high strength materials in different end use.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for PEEK?

Answer: Electronics and oil & gas use are the major end use for PEEK.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in PEEK market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, development of new applications, such as car gears, dental disc, and knee implants.

Q6. Who are the key PEEK companies?



Answer: Some of the key PEEK companies are as follows:

• Victrex

• Solvay S.

A

• Evonik

• Panjin Zhongrun

• Zypeek Jilin

Q7.

Which PEEK product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts carbon filled PEEK will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent mechanical properties and its growing demand in end use.

Q8: In PEEK market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global PEEK market by end use (electronics, oil & gas, aerospace, medical, automotive, and others), material (unfilled, carbon composites and glass composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market or related to polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market share, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market analysis, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market size, and PEEK manufacturers, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

