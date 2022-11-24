Composite Rebar Market Trends and ForecastThe global composite rebar market is expected to reach an estimated $225.1 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composite Rebar Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362794/?utm_source=GNW



Composite Rebar Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the composite rebar market looks promising in the construction, electrical isolation, industrial, and marine market. The global composite rebar market is expected to reach an estimated $225.1 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increase in new transportation construction and growth in commercial and residential construction. Growing acceptance of fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) rebars and initiatives for research and development for FRP rebars are other key drivers for this market.



Emerging Trends in the Composite Rebar Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes introduction of nano-sized filler used in the manufacturing of FRP rebars.



Composite Rebar Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global composite rebar market by end use, product type, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Construction

• Electrical Isolation

• Industrial

• Marine

• Others



By Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

• Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

• Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

List of Composite Rebar Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composite rebar companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composite rebar companies profiled in this report include.

• Owens Corning

• FireP International AG

• Pultron Composites

• Schoeck

• Marshall Composite Technology LLC

• Mateenbar Limited

Composite Rebar Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to because of investments in infrastructure, including bridges, buildings, highways, water distribution systems, and other facilities.

• Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite rebar will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to demand in roads, bridges, tunnels, MRI rooms, marine structures, and water fronts.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the replacement of existing and development of new infrastructures.

Features of Composite Rebar Market

• Market Size Estimates: Composite rebar market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Composite rebar market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, product type, and regions for the composite rebar market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composite rebar market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the composite rebar market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for composite rebar market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the composite rebar market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increase in new transportation construction and growth in commercial and residential construction. Growing acceptance of fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) rebars and initiatives for research and development for FRP rebars are other key drivers for this market.

Q4. What are the major applications or end uses for composite rebar?

Answer: Construction and marine are the major end uses industries for composite rebar.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in composite rebar market?

Q6. Who are the key composite rebar companies?



Answer: Some of the key composite rebar companies are as follows:

Q7. Which composite rebar product segment will be the largest in future?

Q8. In composite rebar market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global composite rebar market by end use (construction, electrical isolation, industrial, marine, and others), product type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, basalt fiber), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to composite rebar market or related to composite rebar market share, composite rebar market analysis, composite rebar market size, and composite rebar suppliers, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

