Global Foot Drop Treatment Devices to Grow at a Substantial CAGR of 8.15% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global Foot Drop Treatment Devices Market is anticipated to grow in the coming years owing to the rising prevalence of various knee-associated musculoskeletal disorders, growing cases of neuromuscular diseases, and rising geriatric population among other factors.

Key Takeaways from the Foot Drop Treatment Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, among all the regions, North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in the year 2021 and will continue to dominate in the coming years owing to several favorable factors.

The leading companies in the Foot Drop Treatment Devices Market include Ottobock, Bioness Inc., AxioBionics, Accelerated Care Plus Corporation, Saebo, Inc., Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Turbomed Orthotics, Össur, Thrive Orthopedics, Allard USA Inc., NextStep Robotics, Finetech Medical, Arthrex, Inc., Evolution Devices, Narang Medical Limited, SCHECK & SIRESS, AliMed, The London Orthotics Consultancy Ltd, Access Prosthetics, Spinal Solutions, and others.

, and others. In March 2022, Cionic announced FDA clearance for its leg-worn Cionic Neural Sleeve that provides functional electrical stimulation to assist in gait for people with foot drop and leg muscle weakness, including those with mobility issues due to multiple sclerosis (MS), stroke, cerebral palsy (CP) and other neurological conditions.

In September 2021, Evolution Devices announced the launch of its EvoWalk Platform pilot program to rehabilitate walking for people living with neurologically-based partial walking paralysis. Evolution Devices initially focused on rehabilitating Foot Drop, an impairment where a person is unable to lift their foot due to muscle weakness or nerve damage and which frequently causes falls.

Foot Drop Treatment Devices Overview

Foot drop, sometimes called drop foot, is not a disease but a condition in which the person faces difficulty in raising the front part of one or both feet. Some of the neurological, anatomical, or muscular problems can lead to Foot drop issues. Foot drops can occur due to underlying health conditions such as muscular sclerosis or stroke.

Foot drops can be treated with orthotics such as ankle foot orthosis (AFO), rehabilitation with physical therapy, electrical nerve stimulation, or surgery. Treatment Devices such as braces, usually made of plastic, are called an “ankle-foot orthosis,” or AFO. The brace is worn around the lower leg and foot. It supports the ankle and holds both the foot and ankle flexibly. Similarly, an electrical stimulation device sends impulses to the muscles via surface electrodes that attach to the skin. This causes the muscles to contract and lift the foot.





Foot Drop Treatment Devices Market Insights

Among all the regions, in 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the Global Foot Drop Treatment Devices market. As per the assessment, North America will continue to dominate the Foot Drop Treatment Devices market during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Some of the key factors, such as the rising population of the elderly, an increasing number of neuromuscular diseases, and high awareness among patients and caregivers about different types of foot drop treatment devices and the ability to afford such devices, will stimulate the Foot Drop Treatment Devices market growth in the region.

Moreover, cases related to neurological disorders that lead to the weakening of limbs, like multiple sclerosis and exercise-related injuries, are on the rise in the US. As per the estimate, in the United States estimated, about one million people are living with Multiple Sclerosis. Foot drop, or drop foot, is a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS) that leads to weakening limbs, among other symptoms. The rising cases of Multiple Sclerosis are anticipated to propel the Foot Drop Treatment Devices market growth.

Additionally, the active presence of key players in the region, supportive reimbursement programs, and well-established patient care systems, along with awareness among patients and caregivers regarding different types of foot drop treatment devices, are also expected to have a positive impact on the North America foot drop treatment devices market growth.

Foot Drop Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

The rising geriatric population who are prone to knee-associated musculoskeletal disorders is one of the key factors driving the demand for the Foot Drop Treatment Devices. As per estimates, in 2020, there were 727 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world, and the global number was projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. The old-age population is more susceptible to knee-related musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, ultimately driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of Osteoarthritis (OA) and different types of disabilities are also expected to support the market's growth. Osteoarthritis is associated with aging and is more common among people with other chronic conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Furthermore, the integration of new and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics in Foot Drop surgical procedures, ongoing research activities, and an increase in R&D expenditure along with recent product launches is expected to boost the global Foot Drop Treatment Devices market.

However, despite several favorable factors, some of the key aspects, such as side effects associated with prolonged usage and fitting-related issues, may restrict the foot drop treatment devices' market growth in the coming years.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 infection has severely impacted the Foot Drop Treatment Devices market growth. To contain the spread of COVID infections and to save human lives from novel coronavirus, governments worldwide have introduced several precautionary measures such as lockdowns and strict social distancing policies. The COVID-19-affected patients were given utmost priority compared to people with other diseases and disorders, impacting the Foot Drop Treatment Devices demand. The lockdowns measure has further disrupted the supply chain, limiting production distribution and the availability of products globally.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 8.15% Key Foot Drop Treatment Devices Companies Ottobock, Bioness Inc., AxioBionics, Accelerated Care Plus Corporation, Saebo, Inc., Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Turbomed Orthotics, Össur, Thrive Orthopedics, Allard USA Inc., NextStep Robotics, Finetech Medical, Arthrex, Inc., Evolution Devices, Narang Medical Limited, SCHECK & SIRESS, AliMed, The London Orthotics Consultancy Ltd, Access Prosthetics, Spinal Solutions, and others

Foot Drop Treatment Devices Market Assessment

Market Segmentation - By Product Type - Electrical Stimulator, Braces/Splints By Application - Neuropathy, Muscle Disorders, Brain & Spinal Disorders, Others End-User - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

