FRP Pipe Market Trends and ForecastThe global FRP pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027

FRP Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the FRP pipe market looks promising with opportunities applications such as oil and gas, water/wastewater, chemical/industrial, retail fuel, pulp/paper and sewage industries. The global FRP pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth driver for FRP pipe market is increasing demand for cost-effective, corrosion and temperature resistant pipes in different end use industries.



Emerging Trends in the FRP Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emerging grooved coupling technique for joining FRP pipes, introduction of high impact resistance FRP pipe and uses of environment-friendly glass fiber for the production of FRP pipes .

FRP Pipe Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global FRP pipe market by resin, by diameter, by pressure, by manufacturing process, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Oil and Gas

• Retail Fuel

• Water/Wastewater

• Sewage

• Pulp/Paper

• Chemical/Industrial

• Others



By Diameter [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Small(<18”)

• Medium (18”-60”)

• Large(>60”)



By Pressure Rating [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Less than 150 psi

• 150-300 psi

• More than 300 psi



By Resin [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polyester Resin based FRP Pipe

• Epoxy Resin based FRP Pipe

• Vinyl Ester Resin based FRP Pipe



By Manufacturing Process [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Filament winding

• Centrifugal Casting

• Others



By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

List of FRP Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies FRP pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the FRP pipe companies profiled in this report includes.

• Future Pipe Industries

• National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

• Hengrun Group Co. Ltd.

• Amiblu Holding Gmbh (Hobas Pipe)

• Amaintit

• Farassan

• Kinflare Group

• Sekisui Chemicals

• Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

FRP Pipe Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that chemical/industrial segment will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to infrastructure developments, rapid industrialization and replacing old piping system in industrial firefighting divisions. Sewage segment by application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

• Epoxy composite based FRP pipe will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent corrosion, high strength, dimensional stability, and adhesion properties compared to other resins.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to tremendous economic growth in China and India. Increase in urbanization and growing population, governments are focusing on the development of infrastructure facilities, the construction of new water supply and treatment systems, and the replacement of existing outdated pipeline systems.

Features of FRP Pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: FRP pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, by diameter, by pressure rating, by resin, by manufacturing process and region

• Regional Analysis: FRP pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, by diameter, by pressure rating, by resin, by manufacturing process and regions for the FRP pipe market

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled carbon fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the FRP pipe market size?

Answer: The global FRP pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for FRP pipe market?

Answer: The FRP pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the FRP pipe market?

Answer: The major growth driver for FRP pipe market is increasing demand for cost-effective, corrosion and temperature resistant pipes in different end use industries.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for FRP pipe?

Answer: Oil and gas, water/wastewater, chemical/industrial, retail fuel, pulp/paper and sewage industries are the major applications for FRP pipe.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in FRP pipe market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emerging grooved coupling technique for joining FRP pipes, introduction of high impact resistance FRP pipe and uses of environment-friendly glass fiber for the production of FRP pipes.

Q6. Who are the key FRP pipe companies?



Answer: Some of the key FRP pipe companies are as follows:

Q7. Which FRP pipe product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that epoxy composite based FRP pipe will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent corrosion, high strength, dimensional stability, and adhesion properties compared to other resins

Q8. In FRP pipe market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global FRP pipe market by application (oil and gas, retail fuel, water/wastewater, sewage, pulp/paper, chemical/industrial and others ), by diameter (small (<18”), medium (18”-60”) and large (>60”)), by resin (polyester resin based FRP pipe, epoxy resin based FRP pipe and vinyl ester resin based FRP pipe), by pressure rating (less than 150 psi, 150-300 psi and more than 300 psi), by manufacturing process (filament winding, centrifugal casting and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

