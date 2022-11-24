Vinyl Ester Resin Market Trends and ForecastThe global vinyl ester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vinyl Ester Resin Market : Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362787/?utm_source=GNW



Vinyl Ester Resin Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the vinyl ester resin market looks promising with opportunities in the pipe and tank, construction, transportation, and paint & coatings industries. The global vinyl ester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.



Emerging Trends in the Vinyl Ester Resin Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of styrene-free vinyl ester resin and emergence of bio-based vinyl ester resin.



Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global vinyl ester resin market by end use, chemistry type, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

o Pipe and tank

o Construction

o Transportation



o Other fiber reinforced plastic (FRP)

• Paint and Coatings

• Other Industry



By Chemistry Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin

• Novolac vinyl ester resin

• Brominated vinyl ester resin

• Other chemistry



By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o The US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

List of Vinyl Ester Resin Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vinyl ester resin companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the vinyl ester resin companies profiled in this report include.

• Polynt REICHHOLD Group

• Ashland Inc.

• AOC Resins

• Swancor Ind. Co., Ltd.

• Showa Denko K.

K

• Sino Polymer Co., Ltd

• Scott Bader Co. Ltd

• Allnex

Vinyl Ester Resin Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to wider use in pipe and tank manufacturing.

• Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its good mechanical and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of the tremendous economic growth in China and India, and increasing demand for corrosion resistance pipe and tanks and growing investment in the building and construction and well as industrial sector..

Features of Vinyl Ester Resin Market

• Market Size Estimates: Vinyl ester resin market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by chemistry type, end use and region

• Regional Analysis: Vinyl ester resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, chemical type and regions for the vinyl ester resin market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the vinyl ester resin market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the vinyl ester resin market size?

Answer: The global vinyl ester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for vinyl ester resin market?

Answer: The vinyl ester resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the vinyl ester resin market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for vinyl ester resin?

Answer: Pipe and tank, construction, transportation, and paint & coatings are the major end use industries for vinyl ester resin.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in vinyl ester resin market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of styrene-free vinyl ester resin and emergence of bio-based vinyl ester resin.

Q6. Who are the key vinyl ester resin companies?



Answer: Some of the key vinyl ester resin companies are as follows:

• Polynt REICHHOLD Group

• Ashland Inc.

• Aliancys A.

G.

• AOC Resins

• Swancor Ind. Co., Ltd.

• Showa Denko K.

K

• Sino Polymer Co., Ltd

• Scott Bader Co. Ltd

• Allnex

Q7. Which vinyl ester resin product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its good mechanical and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost

Q8. In vinyl ester resin market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global vinyl ester resin market by end use ((FRP, paint and coatings and others), chemistry (bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, brominated vinyl ester, and other chemistry) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________