Defense Land Vehicle Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global defense land vehicle industry looks promising with opportunities in North America, Europe, APAC and ROW. The global defense land vehicle industry is expected to reach an estimated $35.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing defense budget in emerging economies, especially in China and India and increasing terrorism and domestic disputes.



Emerging Trends in the Defense Land Vehicle Industry

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes unmanned ground vehicle system, stealth technology in land system, and advance composite armed protection material.



Defense Land Vehicle Industry by Segments



The study includes a forecast for the global defense land vehicle industry by region as follows:



Defense Land Vehicle Industry by Region (Value ($ billion) from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Aircraft Defense Land Vehicle Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies defense land vehicle system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the defense land vehicle system companies profiled in this report includes.

• General Dynamics

• BAE System Plc

• Thales SA

• Navistar International Corporation

Defense Land Vehicle Industry Insights

• North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to highest number of manufacturers and USA’s high defense budget.

Features of the Defense Land Vehicle Industry

• Market Size Estimates: Defense land vehicle market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Defense land vehicle market size by various segments, such as in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Defense land vehicle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different regions for the defense land vehicle industry .

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the defense land vehicle industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

