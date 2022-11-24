New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and North Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Development Trends and Forecast by Project Type, Countries, Terrain and Companies 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365209/?utm_source=GNW





In 2026, active, planned, and announced projects in the MENA are expected to contribute about 31.6 million barrels per day (mmbd) to global crude and condensate production and about 87.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to gas production.



Scope

- MENA oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2022-2026

- MENA new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, field terrain and facility type for 2022-2026

- Major projects count by key countries, field terrain, and facility type

- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region



Reasons to Buy

- Understand MENA oil and gas production outlook during the period 2022-2026

- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in the MENA during the outlook period

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong oil and gas production data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the MENA upstream sector

- Assess your competitor’s planned oil and gas production projects in the region

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365209/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________