English Danish

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish capital markets act, MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby announces that Nordea Funds Ltd. has reported to control 10.05% (previously: 9.89%) of the voting rights in MT Højgaard Holding A/S directly (4.35%) and indirectly via proxy from Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest (5.70%).

Contact: CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted by phone on +45 22 70 93 65 or email anet@mth.dk.

Attachment