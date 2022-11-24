OTT Pay Powers Canadian Merchants with a Comeback of Global Shopping Carnival

Toronto, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO — OTT Pay, a leading Canada-based FinTech payment service provider, is fostering its partnership with Canadian merchants to create more excitement for this year’s holiday shopping season.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, holiday shoppers are gearing up for celebrations. OTT Pay, in partnership with a wide range of businesses and merchants, is bringing back its annual global shopping carnival after a two-year suspension.

Starting from the Single’s Day shopping festival in mid-November to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day, OTT Pay and its Key Merchants will provide a nonstop shopping bonanza till the New Year with various promotion events both online and offline.

With its advanced and reliable payment solutions, OTT Pay links Canadian businesses including Dufry, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Canada's Wonderland, CF Shopping Malls with global consumers, expanding merchants’ access to overseas market in the post-pandemic era and diversifying their sales channels.

"OTT Pay aims to get more Canadian merchants involved in sales events during this year's holiday shopping season, helping them streamline payment services and reach more customers," said Stanley Yu, CEO of OTT Pay. "We have been pushing forward the upgrade of Canada's e-commerce system and payment technology to serve our business partners with the best resources available."

Since 2017, OTT Pay has served Canadian merchants by connecting them with Chinese consumers through efficient transaction services. The company enables its merchant partners to generate new traffic from online to offline and close the sales loop with its comprehensive marketing approaches. During previous shopping seasons, OTT Pay facilitated some of the country's largest shopping malls in exceeding millions of dollars in sales.

This year, OTT Pay collaborates with most major shopping centers across Canada such as Ivanhoé Cambridge and CF Shopping Malls to launch major sales events throughout the yearend, serving targeted customers in a more convenient and secure way and taking it a good opportunity to boost businesses of a large number of Canadian merchants.

In late November, OTT Pay will join hands with Canada's Wonderland to promote its massive winter festival of the year, WinterFest 2022, by bringing online traffic offline. The partnership will seamlessly connect the amusement park with Chinese customers for holiday celebrations as Christmas and the New Year approach.

About OTT Pay:

OTT Pay is a leading FinTech company in Canada providing secure, fast and convenient payment aggregator services that enable merchants to accept various types of payment methods to meet their customer needs, with a mission to build an ecosystem connecting consumers and businesses globally in a cashless world. OTT Pay is a member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group that has been delivering trusted financial services since 2006. The Group provides services in securities distribution, investment brokerage, asset management, and global settlement, in addition to payment services.

