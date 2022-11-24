Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size to flourish at 9% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Hydrogen Generation Market was worth USD 214 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2028, to amass USD 387.4 million by the end of the forecast period.

The research evaluates many industrial sub-segments to provide a precise insight into the present market situation, with a focus on geographical bifurcation, type, and application. Then, in the part that follows, are a few important factors that, throughout the course of the analysis period, changed market dynamics and produced sizable income. The report also covers the geographical organization of the sector and the strategies used by the main competitors to maintain their market positions.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Government's rules for desulfurization, rising attention to clean hydrogen generation, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions are the main factors influencing market growth.

Moreover, development of green hydrogen production technology is likely to flourish industry expansion during the forecast years.

However, the high cost associated with hydrogen storage for customized tanks may impede market development in the coming years.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type terrain, the market is split into PEM electroliser and traditional alkaline electroliser. In terms of application, the industry is divided into power to gas, energy storage or fueling for FCEVs, industrial gases, electronics & photovoltaics, steel plant, power plants, and others.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The report conducts a country-level analysis of these regions to ascertain the areas with the most potential for revenue generation during the review timeline for the stakeholders in global hydrogen generation market.

Competitive Dashboard:

The report offers a list of notable companies in the business landscape along with their strategic efforts & latest developments to help users to make precise decisions and expand their market presence along with increasing their revenue share. Toshiba Corporation, ITM Power plc, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Huaqin Technology Industry Co., Ltd., ErreDue S.p.A, Idroenergy S.P.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd., Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., AREVA H2Gen, TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, McPhy Energy S.A., Beijing Zhongdian, Nel ASA, Hydrogenics, Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc., 718th Research Institute of CSIC, and Proton Energy Systems, Inc are the leading players in global hydrogen generation industry.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Type (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

PEM Electroliser

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

Hydrogen Generation Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Power to Gas

Energy Storage or Fueling for Fcevs

Industrial Gases

Electronics & Photovoltaics

Steel Plant

Power Plants

Others

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

Singapore

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Africa

UAE

Iran

Rest of MEA

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Toshiba Corporation

ITM Power plc

ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Huaqin Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

ErreDue SpA

Idroenergy S.P.A

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

AREVA H2Gen

TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

McPhy Energy S.A.

Beijing Zhongdian

Nel ASA

Hydrogenics

Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc.

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Proton Energy Systems, Inc

