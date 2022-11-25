Temu’s Great Winter Sale offers hottest deals on winter essentials

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu is the online shopping app that offers the best deals on products you need when you need them.



With winter approaching, shop the extensive selection of winter essentials at www.temu.com or its mobile apps. With prices starting from just $0.99, there is something for everyone and every occasion at the Temu Great Winter Sale. Temu offers wholesale prices to retail buyers anywhere, anytime, in any quantity.



“Retailers charge full price for winter jackets when it’s freezing and offer discounts when it’s tee-shirt weather,” said a Temu spokesman. “At Temu, we put consumers first, which means they get the best deals when they most need them.”

Launched in September 2022, Temu has quickly gained a following among savvy consumers with an eye for quality and value. The Boston-based marketplace operator sources internationally for the best products from the most cost-efficient manufacturers, ensuring that customers get exceptional value on the widest selection of merchandise.

Part of Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group PDD Holdings, Temu has access to the group’s supply chain expertise and fulfillment network. It also benefits from the group’s experience serving 900 million consumers globally. Temu now sells products across 250 categories, from clothing to furniture to pet supplies, bringing some of the best products in the world to consumers' doorsteps.

This winter, keep warm and cozy with the hottest deals on Temu.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79c51fec-7588-408d-88e0-64aab27abf45