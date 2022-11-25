Latest News: Country Garden Forest City Fully Resumes Operations

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected society's normal functioning and also brought Forest City into a state of temporary standstill. Fortunately, all aspects of Malaysia are recovering from the pandemic following successful vaccination efforts and the complete lifting of movement restrictions. Therefore, Country Garden Forest City has also fully resumed operations.



Launched by Country Garden Group in 2015, Forest City integrates sustainable housing, business, and tourism. As a representative of future smart cities, Country Garden Group hired the internationally renowned consulting firm McKinsey to customize a complete plan for the project. For example, Forest City has introduced eight industries, including tourism and exhibitions, medical care, education and training, emerging technologies, and green and smart industries. In addition, its strategic location provides unique conditions for its development and heralds its broad development prospects.

With the recovery of various industries in Malaysia, all projects in Forest City are operating as usual. For example, Forest City Water Park has opened surf slides, water fun challenges, water mazes, and other projects. In addition, the shuttle bus service is now in operation, with stops including Shattuck St Mary's School, Forest City Golf Hotel, Lego Land, and Bukit Indah Aeon.

On the other hand, as one of Johor Bahru's tourism business cards, Forest City has contributed to the local tourism industry, including the construction of hotels, golf resorts, etc. In terms of hotels, both Forest City Golf Hotel and Forest City Marina Hotel provide hundreds of luxurious rooms and are equipped with lobby bars, restaurants, fitness centers, and other facilities. Therefore, based on the goal of attracting 9.2 million tourists this year, Forest City is also ready to receive tourists.

Forest City is a model of the combination of modernity and nature. As an ambitious project, Forest City will continue to move towards a better future.

About Forest City

Located in Iskandar, Forest City is a smart green future city integrating environment, technology and cutting-edge technology.

