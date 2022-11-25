Acne Treatment Market Size to US$ 13.64 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.60% (2022-2030)

Pune, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Acne Treatment Market by Drug (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin and Others), by Drug Type (OTC and Prescription), by Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Retail & Online Pharmacies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the Acne Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60 % from 2021 to reach US$ 13.64 billion by 2030.
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 9.1 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|US$ 13.64 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 4.60% from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Segments covered
|Drug, Route of administration, distribution channel, and region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Growth Drivers
Acne is a progressive chronic inflammatory condition that impacts the face, shoulders, and back, affecting nearly 95% of adolescents. Several large studies have determined that adolescent acne affects 81 to 95 percent of teenage men and 79 to 82 percent of teenage women. Acne incidence is higher among adolescent men than adolescent women; however, in adults 18 and older, this prevalence rate decreases age by age for both men and women.
The global acne treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives – Drug, route of administration, distribution channel, and region
Excerpts from ‘by Drug’
Based on the drug, the global acne treatment market has been segmented into
- Retinoids
- Antibiotics
- Isotretinoin
- Others
Because increased approval of antibiotic drugs for acne treatment and the introduction of novel antibiotic dosage forms such as lotion, cream, and powder contribute to the growth of the antibiotics segment in the global acne treatment market. Retinoids are also expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period due to increased use of retinol for acne and skin treatment and other benefits of retinol, such as collagen stimulation and elastin production.
Excerpts From ‘by Drug Type’
The global acne treatment market based on the drug type has been segmented into
- Over-The-Counter (OTC)
- Prescription
The over-the-counter (OTC) segment dominates the global acne treatment market due to readily obtainable drugs, time and cost savings, no prescription required, and high therapeutic properties. Furthermore, many pharmacies and online pharmacies significantly contribute to the global over-the-counter acne treatment market growth. Under the brand name MINYM, Glenmark Pharma launched the first topical minocycline 4% gel in India in July 2022 to treat severe to moderate acne.
Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation
The global acne treatment market has been segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest Of The World
North America and the Asia Pacific dominate the global acne treatment market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to an increasing number of approved drugs for acne treatment, the rising outreach of social media, and the growing adoption of novel drug treatments.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent global acne treatment market players are
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Clean Cells
- Eurofins Scientific Se
- Kedrion S.P.A.
- Merck Kgaa
- Sartorius Ag
- Texcell Sa
- Vironova Ab
- Virusure Gmbh
- Wuxi Biologics
