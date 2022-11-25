English French

Nexans makes game-changing step connecting French and Irish grids

_PRESS RELEASE_



Nexans has been awarded the contract for the Celtic Interconnector by the joint-venture between Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) and EirGrid

The Celtic I nterconnector will connect Ireland to mainland Europe for the first time, with a 700MW capacity, equivalent to the electricity consumption of over 450,000 homes

With this turnkey project , Nexans will deliver to Eir Grid and RTE the longest XLPE power interconnector ever built

This major project will be a game-changing step in the European sustainable energy transition and will further solidify Nexans’ position as a pure player in sustainable electrification

Paris, France - November 25, 2022 – Nexans, a global organization and key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable future, has been awarded the contract for the Celtic Interconnector developed jointly by the Irish and French Transmission System Operators (EirGrid and RTE - Réseau de Transport d’Electricité). This 700 MW capacity project is the world longest XLPE interconnector to be built and the first subsea link for direct electricity exchange between France and Ireland.

The Celtic Interconnector is recognized as a project of common interest (PCI) by the European Union. It will allow the exchange of electricity between Ireland and France, supplying power to approximately 450,000 homes, and is key in developing an integrated energy system in Europe. Such a system will speed up the European energy transition by fostering the development of renewable energy resources. The project will further help the European Union achieve its energy policy and climate objectives of affordable, secure and sustainable energy for all.

The interconnection between France and Ireland will use HVDC 320 kV technology. It includes 500km subsea cable route, 40km underground route in France (Brittany), 35km underground route in Ireland (Cork County). The 400 kV HVAC 10km connection to the Irish grid is also part of the project awarded to Nexans.

The cables will be produced in Nexans’ state-of-the-art facilities. The 1,000km of subsea cables will be manufactured in Halden (Norway) and the 180km underground cables will be manufactured in Charleroi (Belgium). Accessories will be manufactured in Cortaillod (Switzerland). Proven project delivery model along with the newly built Nexans Aurora Cable Laying Vessel and key subcontractors will ensure the highest installation and protection delivery standards. The project includes the innovative bundle lay of the two HVDC power cables along with full data capacity repeated fiber optic system.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, says: “Signing the contract for the Celtic Interconnector further cements Nexans as a major player in renewable energy. We are proud to contribute to such a historic project that works directly with the European Union’s goal of electrical solidarity between Member States. Nexans is leading the way in connecting the parts of the world with the highest renewable energy potential to the parts of the world with the greatest demand for electricity. From energy generation and transmission to distribution and usages, Nexans’ solutions cover the full electrification value chain to ensure electricity can be delivered to all corners of the world securely, reliably, and efficiently.”

Expected to be built and energized by 2026, this major project is an important milestone in Nexans’ goal of becoming a pure electrification player. The Group keeps implementing this strategy by working on projects like the Celtic Interconnector, demonstrating its expertise and strengthening its position as a leader and an electrification pure player.

About Nexans

For more than a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in electrifying the world and is committed to electrifying the future. With 25,000 staff in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services in five main areas of activity: Energy Production & Transmission, Distribution, Uses, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first in the industry to create a Corporate Foundation to support actions that promote access to energy for disadvantaged populations worldwide. The Group is committed to being carbon neutral by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market, compartment A.

For more information, visit www.nexans.com

Attachment