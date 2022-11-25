Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Orthopaedic Industry Annual Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global orthopedic sales totaled $53.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 12.8% compared to 2020.
Published in late spring/early summer each year, THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT is the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence by reviewing key industry trends, highlighting strategic product launches and M&A activity, and offering a five-year forecast of the market.
Our forecasts and analysis provide key insights into orthopedics' ongoing recovery from COVID-19 and associated market pressures. Over the course of 211 pages and 88 exhibits, we highlight performance, drivers and developments in each market segment. The report's robust appendices contain lists of all known companies and their orthopedic product focus.
We cover the leading players; product segments, revenue figures and forecasts, growth drivers and challenges.
We also provide revenue estimates for dozens of smaller, privately held companies such as: Aesculap, Globus Medical, ConMed, Orthofix, DJO, MTF Biologics, Medacta, Exactech, Acumed, LimaCorporate, Microport, RTI Surgical, Waldemar Link and Kyocera.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Sales Performance by Product Segment
- Sales Performance by Geographic Region
Company Sales Performance
- Companies Over $1 Billion
- Companies Between $400 Million and $999 Million
- Companies Between $200 Million and $399 Million
- Companies Between $100 Million and $199 Million
Orthopedic Market Forecast
- Key Orthopedic Trends Moving Forward
- Joint Replacement
- Market Review
- Company Performance
Joint Replacement Market Forecast
- Knee Replacement
- Hip Replacement
- Extremity Joint Replacement
- Product Launches
- First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
- Executive Insight
- Spine
- Market Review
- Company Performance
Spine Market Forecast
- Product Launches
- First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
- Executive Insight
- Trauma
- Market Review
- Company Performance
Trauma Market Forecast
- Product Launches
- First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
- Executive Insight
- Sports Medicine
- Market Review
- Company Review
Sports Medicine Market Forecast
- Product Launches
- First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
- Executive Insight
Orthobiologics
- Market Review
- Company Performance
- Orthobiologics Market Forecast
- Product Launches
- First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
- Executive Insight
Appendices
- Appendix A - FDA 510(k)s
- Appendix B - Funding
- Appendix C - M&A
- Appendix D - Joint Replacement
- Appendix E - Spine
- Appendix F - Trauma
- Appendix G - Sports Medicine
- Appendix H - Orthobiologics
- Appendix I - Robotics & Digital Surgery
Companies Mentioned
- Stryker
- DePuy Synthes
- Zimmer Biomet
- Smith+Nephew
- Medtronic
- Arthrex
- NuVasive
- Aesculap
- Globus Medical
- ConMed
- Orthofix
- DJO
- MTF Biologics
- Medacta
- Exactech
- Acumed
- LimaCorporate
- Microport
- RTI Surgical
- Waldemar Link
