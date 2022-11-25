Asia Readable Corporate Action Notice Service 2022: Coverage of 45 Crucial Corporate Events and Aggregates Corporate Actions from Over 150 Exchanges Worldwide

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Readable Corporate Action Notice - Asia" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Readable Corporate Action Notice (RCAN) product offers 'readable' documents that combine all the data elements that would be contained within a typical corporate actions data feed (e.g. a Microsoft Excel, CSV, or XML file), but instead, presents these elements in a human-readable form, similar to a news feed.

Unlike in typical corporate actions feed records, where the parts are separated out and need to be re-linked within a client-side database, the RCAN is a complete message, where all the disparate parts are pulled together.

Read Corporate Actions the same way as a New Feed

RCAN goes even further by supplying various change management features, links to related notices and even additional data points that are not found in the database from which it is derived. The notices are displayed in logical sections starting with 'REFERENCE DATA' in a simple style. The 'EVENT DATA' section always follows this and where applicable, 'RELATED EVENTS' and 'PAYMENT OPTIONS' sections follow.

If the event has been noted the Notice will conclude with a 'DOCUMENT NOTES' section which is usually the original source document text on which the EDI event data is based.

Coverage

RCAN covers 45 crucial corporate events (inc. Dividends, Mergers and Acquisitions, Rights Offering (Issue), Spin-Offs, Stock Splits, Reverse Stock Splits, New Listings (IPOs), Suspensions and Delistings etc.) and aggregates corporate actions from over 150 exchanges worldwide. Notices are produced 4 times per day in line with the analyst's incremental feed production times.

The intraday RCANs are provided throughout the day as PDF or XML file formats and can be delivered by email, FTP, API, RSS, or via a search platform. Additionally, start-of-day and end-of-day summary reports are available to clients that wish to receive a consolidated list of this information.

Advantages of RCAN:

Intraday notices are provided at four set times throughout the day - the same frequency as the corporate actions data feeds. This gives buy-side firms all the information necessary to make informed market decisions in one simple, readable format.

Front- and middle-office workers can remain informed of data values, making operations more efficient and decreasing the chance of corporate actions going unnoticed.

The amalgamation of disparate data sections into one simple, comprehensive document, eliminates the need for data aggregation within a client-side database.

Inclusion of relevant information from internal and external sources, including added data values, deletions, change management features, links to related notices, and reference and events data.

Who Needs Corporate Action Information?

Corporate actions can potentially generate material changes that impact an organization's stakeholders and shareholders. This means any organizations, quantitative trading analysts, back-testers, model builders, or individuals that deal with investment securities such as shares, ETFs, or corporate bonds require corporate action information.

For example:

Accounting Firms

Asset Management Firms

Compliance Departments

Financial Information Distributors

FinTech Companies

Institutional and Retail Investors

Investment Banks and Institutions

Investment Portfolio Managers

Market Data Aggregators

Regulatory Agencies

Stockbrokers

Tax Preparation Services

