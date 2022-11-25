Global Novel Antibody Therapies Markets, 2022-2035: Historical Sales, Target Patient Population, Adoption Rates and Expected Pricing

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody, Target Indication, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2022-2035' report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the novel antibody therapies in the treatment of various diseases.

The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of players engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future growth opportunity associated with novel antibody therapies market in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as historical sales, target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Our year wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity within the novel antibody therapies market have further been segmented across type of novel antibody (immunocytokines, immunotoxins, and radioisotope immunoconjugates), target indication (acute myeloid leukemia, bladder cancer, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, graft-versus-host disease, melanoma prostate cancer, and soft-tissue sarcoma), type of therapy (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy), route of administration (intratumoral, intravenous and intravesical), key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Amidst the recent initiatives undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, novel antibody therapies have emerged to be one of the most suitable option, having demonstrated the capability to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells. The novel antibody therapies include different classes of antibodies, which are capable of killing or inhibiting disease-causing agents.

Multiple antibody formats have been engineered to enhance therapeutic efficacy and target proteins that are expressed on the surface of the affected cells. This has opened a new target space for the development of antibody therapeutics and techniques, facilitating tools to uniquely distinguish malignantly transformed cells from regular cells. Various novel antibody therapies such as immuocytokines, immunotoxins, radioimmunoconjugates and intrabodies are being investigated as a therapeutic modality across multiple clinical trials, particularly as anti-cancer agents.

Till date, six novel antibody therapies, including Adcetris (mycosis fungoides, primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma, T-cell lymphoma and Hodgkin's disease), Elzonris (Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm) Lumoxiti (Hairy cell leukemia), PluvictoT (Prostate cancer), VicineumT (Bladder cancer) and Zevalin (Lymphoma) have so far been evaluated and approved for various oncological disorders.

In addition, more than 130 novel antibody therapies are being evaluated in various preclinical and clinical stages. Currently, more than 50 companies and academic / research institutes are engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies with enhanced efficacy and several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade.

Over 4,500 patents related to novel antibodies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the innovation and continuous research efforts in this domain. In addition, multiple collaborations have been inked between industry / academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline molecules.

Moreover, with the active involvement of big pharma players as well as new entrants, the development pipeline of the novel antibody therapies is likely to expand further. Driven by the growing interest of various stakeholders and encouraging clinical research results, the novel antibody therapies market is anticipated to witness steady growth over the coming years.

In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A general overview of novel antibody therapies including information on the different types of novel antibody therapies. In addition, the chapter presents details on the novel antibody therapies (antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy, TCR like antibodies, radioisotope immunoconjugates, immunotoxins, intracellular antibody and immunocytokines). It also features information on developmental approaches of novel antibody therapies, limitations, and future of novel antibody therapies.

A detailed review of the current market landscape of immunocytokines, based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (phase III, phase II, phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of cytokine, type of antigen / format, dosing frequency, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral and subcutaneous), type of therapy and target disease indication(s).

A detailed review of the current market landscape of immunotoxins based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (marketed, BLA registration, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of toxin, dosing frequency, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), immunotoxin target, route of administration (intravenous, intravesical, intraperitoneal, intratumoral and intrathecal), and target disease indication(s).

A detailed review of the current market landscape of radioisotope immunoconjugates based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (marketed, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), type of radioisotope, route of administration (Intravenous, intracerebroventricular and intraperitoneal), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), dosing frequency, mode of administration (injection and infusion) and target disease indication(s). In addition, the chapter includes a list of novel antibody therapies with special designations. Further, the chapter presents a list of players developing novel antibody therapies along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies (shortlisted on the basis of number of drugs). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio and a section on recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel antibody therapies, highlighting prevalent trends across different parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), key indication(s), type of treatment, type of drug, emerging focus areas and regional distribution of trials.

A detailed review of more than 570 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on novel antibody therapies, which have been published since 2017, based on parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging focus areas, top authors, key journals, most popular publisher and copyright holders.

An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for novel antibody therapies, between 2017- 2021, based on various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, geographical location, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age, emerging focus areas, leading individual assignees, industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2018, covering instances of acquisition, clinical trial agreement, commercialization agreement, distribution agreement, manufacturing agreement, product development agreement, product development and commercialization agreement, research and development agreement, supply agreement and other relevant type of deals.

An analysis of big pharma players engaged in the field of novel antibody therapies, featuring various insightful representations, such as spider web analysis, Harvey ball analysis and wind rose chart, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutics under development, type of novel antibody, status of development, number of target indications, number of partnerships, number of patents and years of experience.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies?

Which novel antibody therapies are being developed across early and late stages of development?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to novel antibody therapies?

What is the focus area of various publications related to the novel antibody therapies?

Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting the research related to novel antibody therapies?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of novel antibody therapies in the recent past?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to novel antibody therapies likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Companies Mentioned

3P Biopharmaceuticals

Aachen University Hospital

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Active Biotech

Adium

Alkido Pharma

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alopexx Oncology

Angimmune

APEIRON Biologics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

atbtherapeutics

Atonco

AVEO Oncology

Avid Bioservices

Bayer

Beijing Shenogen Pharmaceutical

Biogen

Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network (BMT CTN)

Bright Peak Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cardinal Health

City of Hope Medical Center

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Duke University

Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital (EHBH)

Eckert & Ziegler

Eczacibasi-Monrol

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono

EpicentRx

Eureka Therapeutics

Evergreen Theragnostics

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

GenesisCare

Genmab

Geno Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences

Global Medical Solutions

Grand Pharmaceutical

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

GT Biopharma

Heidelberg University Hospital

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

iBio

Idec Pharmaceuticals (merged with Biogen)

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immedica Pharma

Immunomedics

Innate Pharma

InterX

IONETIX

Iovance Biotherapeutics

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

Janssen Research & Development

Kanaph Therapeutics

Kettering Health

King's College London

LifeArc

Livzon MABPharm

Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research

M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

McMaster University

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Menarini Group

Merck

Molecular Templates

Nammi Therapeutics

NanoMab

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)

National Institutes of Health Clinical Center (NIHCC)

NIOWAVE

Nippon Shinyaku

Nordic Nanovector

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Novartis

OncoBeta

OncoTherapy Science

Orano Med

Oslo University Hospital

Pfizer

Philogen

POINT Biopharma Global

Precirix

ProMIS Neurosciences

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Radiopharm Theranostics

Recepta Biopharma

Roche

Romagnolo Institute for the Study of Tumors "Dino Amadori"

Sanofi

SciClone Pharmaceuticals

Scripps Research

Seagen

Sesen Bio

SHINE Technologies

Stemline Therapeutics

Swixx BioPharma

Takeda

Telix Pharmaceuticals

TRIUMF

University of California

University of Pennsylvania

University of Southampton

University of Texas

USHEALTH

Vanderbilt University

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vybion

Xenikos

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8atkm