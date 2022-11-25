The $30+ Million Outdoor Drinking Fountain Market in North America, Forecast to 2028 - Featuring Haws Corporation, Elkay Manufacturing Company, Stern-Williams, Murdock Manufacturing and More

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 North American Outdoor Drinking Fountain Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Outdoor Drinking Fountains Market was valued at over $30.0 million in 2021. The market is expected to witness slow growth during the forecast period (2021-2028). Key factors driving growth include an emphasis on environmentally-friendly drinking water solutions, school mandates, the infrastructure bill, grants, financial aid, rising health consciousness, and instances of extremely warm weather. Growth in bottle filling stations with reliable plumbing infrastructure and in-built filters will likely result in a demand shift from bottled water to water dispensing systems. Outdoor drinking fountains with bottle fillers are in demand, capturing over 35.0 percent of the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the Outdoor Drinking Fountain Market (drinking fountains, bottle fillers) in North America including market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by distribution channel, drivers, restraints, product pricing trends, industry quotations, company profiles and market forecasts to 2028 for the United States and Canada.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Outdoor Drinking Fountain Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2021. The market includes outdoor stand alone drinking fountains, bottle fillers, drinking fountain and bottle filler combination units, and water coolers.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the United States Outdoor Drinking Fountain Market. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028.

This study captures the following information on the United States drinking fountain market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Distribution

Companies Mentioned

Haws Corporation

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Most Dependable Fountains Inc.

Murdock Manufacturing Inc.

Stern-Williams

Willoughby Stainless Fountains

State governments and municipalities are extensively promoting water fountains and bottle filling stations at public places such as recreational centers and national parks, among others, with the primary aim to reduce plastic waste. Additionally, states across the U.S. have been introducing bills to ensure accessibility to clean potable water for children. Demand for drinking fountains and bottle-fillers will grow with increasing health awareness and plastic waste awareness in citizens.

"Educational institutes are expected to undergo an increased demand for drinking fountains in the coming years. The demand will likely be driven by mandates to provide free potable water in schools and rise in condominium construction," notes Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer and Partner.

Pricing plays a significant role in the outdoor drinking fountains market since demand is highly dependent on economic conditions and funding. Depending upon the material and features, the price for drinking fountains ranges from $564.00 to more than $16,000.00. Nearly 50.0 percent of the drinking fountains are available at a lower-mid price range ($2,000.00-$5,000.00).

Key challenges in the North American Outdoor Drinking Fountains Market include sustaining a volatile economy and changing regulations, threat of substitution (the convenience offered by bottled water), deteriorating plumbing infrastructure, poor water quality, and COVID-19 and elevated hygiene concerns. COVID-19 has resulted in supply chain bottlenecks, and labor shortages which have significantly impacted companies' operations such as increased lead times. This has resulted in increased operating costs, thereby impacting the market share. Companies with robust distribution networks were able to retain customers and sustain market share.

Trends

Stainless steel is a popular choice of material for outdoor drinking fountains due to its exceptional properties such as durability and corrosion resistance, among others.

In 2021, the majority of sales by revenue were from parks. Educational institutes and private/HOAs are expected to undergo increased demand for drinking fountains in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope

II. Methodology

III. Definitions

IV. Country Profile, U.S.

V. Country Profile, Canada

VI. Executive Summary: Major Data Points

VII. Market Drivers/Impact

VIII.Market Restraints/Impact

IX. Market Trends

a. Overview of Products Features,

b. Outdoor Drinking Fountains Material Analysis

c. Outdoor Drinking Fountains Dimension Analysis

d. Impact of COVID - 19 on Outdoor Drinking Fountains Design and Technology

e. Rise in Bottle Fillers

f. Water Fountains with Filters

g. Customization

h. Regional Breakdown

i. Consumer Trends.

j. Outdoor Drinking Fountains with Showers

k. Marketing Trends

l. Distribution Trends

m. Pricing Trends (Analysis of Product Pricing $500-$2,000, $2,000-$5,000, $5,000-$10,000, $10,000-$16,000), 2021

X. Competitive Landscape

XI. Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast, Outdoor Drinking Fountains, 2021-2028

b. Market Share by Countries, by Revenues, 2021

c. Market Share by Manufacturers, by Revenues, 2021

d. Market Share by Product Type, by Revenues, 2021.

e. Market Share by Material, by Revenues, 2021

f. Market Share by Installation Technology, by Revenues, (Wall-mounted vs. Free Standing) 2021

g. Market share by End User Applications, by Revenues, (Parks & Recreation vs. Educational Institutes vs. Dog Parks vs. others) 2021

h. Market Share by Replacement vs New Construction by Revenues, 2021

i. Market Share by Filtered vs Unfiltered Drinking Fountains, by Revenues, 2021

j. Market Share by Refrigerated vs Non-refrigerated, by Revenues, 2021

k. Market Share by Distribution Channels, by Revenues, (Plumbing Distributors/HVACR vs. Online vs. Catalog vs. Direct Sales) 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vghb1y