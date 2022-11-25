Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market is projected to increase at a significant CAGR of 8.48% during 2022-2029 | Size, Share, Growth & Forecast

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market.

The global Electrically Conductive Adhesives market was estimated to be USD 2.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% until the end of forecast period, USD 4.85 billion.

Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market Overview

Electrically conductive adhesive is used to join electrical electronic components. The electrical or electronic adhesive not only completes the circuit but also frequently maintains its conductivity. It is used to improve the consistency of electronic systems through electrical or electronic interlock, thermal, and structural bonding.

These adhesives have the ability to block electromagnetic radiations emitted by electronic devices. The growing demand for electrically conductive adhesives in the aerospace and military industries is expected to propel the market globally. The use of electrically conductive adhesives is common in the automotive industry due to the presence of sophisticated electronic components that emit electromagnetic radiation. As a result, electrically conductive adhesives are widely used in the electrical and electronic industries. Furthermore, the application of technologically advanced devices has been increasing in recent years, which is expected to increase demand for electrically conductive adhesives market over the forecast period.

Demand for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to increase significantly in the near future due to increased demand in the electronics industry. The use of technologically advanced electronic devices has increased in recent years. As a result, the use of sophisticated adhesive materials with conductivity and strength compatible with electronic circuits is growing, ensuring that conductivity is maintained when connected to an electronic component.

“Device miniaturisation is increasing demand for high-performance adhesives”

Drivers

Increasing need for electronic device miniaturization/automation

Electrical adhesives of various sorts and shapes are required for various electronic goods. The growing demand for miniaturization/automation of mobile devices, touch screens and displays, and medical electronic equipment is driving growth in the global electronics sector. Because of the increased demand for these items, the use of electronic adhesive has increased.

Electronic Adhesives' Commercial Potential

The expansion of the mobile and telecommunications industries will have a significant impact on demand for electronics adhesives. This incredible growth pattern is expected to continue over the forecast period, especially with the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Mobile phones and telecommunications, desktop and network computers, TVs, household appliances, automotive electronics, aerospace and military, analytical and measurement instruments, and medical equipment all use electronic adhesives.

Device miniaturisation is increasing demand for high-performance adhesives.

Electronic device downsizing and increased performance capabilities are becoming more common. With these technological advancements, the need to improve adhesive performance requirements to withstand high performance conditions and provide adequate results would grow. As a result, adhesive manufacturers would have to improve performance criteria for thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, extreme environment endurance, optical clarity, and cure speed.

Rising demand for acrylic-based solutions

Acrylic sheets are gaining popularity in a variety of furniture and décor applications, including picture framing, cabinets, room partitions, and many others. Furthermore, as the demand for modular kitchens grows, so will the demand for acrylics in luxurious home décor options.

Opportunities

Electrically conductive adhesives can be used for more than just bonding components to PCBs or die attach; they can also be useful in other electronic applications where the substrates are temperature sensitive, such as touch-panels, LCD displays, coating and bonding RFID chips, and mounting LEDs. Solar cells also use adhesives rather than solder because they cause less warpage and damage to the sensitive wafers that comprise solar cells.

Segmentation of Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

By Resin: Epoxy Resin Segment is the fastest-growing Resin Type of the Electronic Adhesives Market

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

The epoxy segment dominated the electronic adhesive industry in 2021. Epoxy Based held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.88% during the forecast period. Epoxy resin is the most commonly used resin type for electronics adhesives. Acrylic has unique properties such as improved stain resistance, increased water resistance, improved adhesion, increased resistance to cracking and blistering, and resistance to alkali cleaners.

By Applications: Communications is the Largest End-Use Industry of Electronic Adhesives Market.

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Biosciences

Communications

Others

Automotive held the largest market share and is expected to grow at an 8.90% CAGR during the forecast period. Because of rising demand for electronic adhesives in the automotive electronics sector, the market for electronically conductive adhesives is expanding.

Communications is the most important end-use industry for electronic adhesives in terms of both value and volume. The shift from wired to fiber-optic communication between data centers and racks is taxing optical transceiver capabilities and amplifying the heat generated by high speeds and large data volumes. To meet 5G requirements, electronic adhesives help improve performance by regulating the increasing heat generated, connecting critical components, and shielding sensitive devices.

By Filler Market

Silver Fillers

Copper Fillers

Carbon Fillers

Others

Silver Fillers had the highest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period. High-performance conductive adhesives have been created using thermosetting resin and electrically conductive filler. Silver has become a popular electrically conductive filler due to its high conductivity.

The copper segment is expected to have the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to its numerous health and material benefits, such as increased animal productivity and material quality, as well as reduced risks. Because of its low resistivity and low cost, copper is a promising candidate for conductive filler metal.

By Type

Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives

By Form

Paste Adhesives

Film Adhesives

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific market to dominate at the fastest step in the global market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.83% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market with numerous opportunities for various industry participants. Because of the accessibility of low-cost raw materials, low manufacturing costs, and a desire to better serve the local market.

The vast majority of the major players in North America and Europe want to relocate their manufacturing operations to this region. The growing demand for non-toxic and eco-friendly electronic adhesives in semiconductor & circuit assembly and die-attachment applications has led to an increase in the use of electronic adhesives as a substitute for tin-lead solders in this region.

China is rapidly becoming one of the most important markets for electrically conductive adhesive, both in terms of consumption and production, accounting for slightly more than half of the total Asia Pacific market.

Latin America and the Middle East are major electronics consumers, which will drive the growth of the global electrically conductive adhesives market.

Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market Key Players

The electrically conductive adhesive market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a significant number of electronic brands. The key electrically conductive adhesive players which are contributing to the growth of the global market are DOW Corning, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Msaterbond, The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller, Aremco Products, Inc., Coatex Industries, Bacon Adhesives, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kemtron Ltd,Emerald Performance Materials, Meridian Adhesives Group, BASF SE, Dymax Corporation, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Bostik, Ellsworth Adhesives India PTY Limited, Fuller Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kyocera Chemical Corp, DOWDuPont, Tesa SE, Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Inc., Creative Materials Inc, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Heraeus Holding, LG Chem, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dow Launches New Generation of High-bonding Adhesive for EV Batteries

November 5, 2022 – A new generation of VORATRON™ MA 8200S high-bonding adhesives has been introduced by Dow (NYSE: DOW) at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE 2022). The New VORATRON™ MA 8200S high-bonding adhesives significantly enhance the safety, durability, sustainability, integrated assembly and overall performance of electric vehicles battery packs.

New Ultramid Advanced grades with carbon-fiber reinforcement for low-weight and high-performance parts

25 February 2021: BASF is now expanding its polyphthalamide (PPA) portfolio of Ultramid® Advanced with carbon-fiber reinforced grades with fillings of 20, 30 and 40 percent. The benefits of these new materials: They make for extremely lightweight parts, can safely replace aluminum and magnesium without loss in stiffness and strength and are electrically conductive.

Arkema strengthens its engineering adhesives with the acquisition of PMP in China

02/22/2022: Arkema is announcing the planned acquisition of Chinese company PMP (Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials), which specialises in reactive hot-melt polyurethane (HMPUR) adhesives and generates over 1 million in annual sales.

Evonik launches sustainable liquid polybutadienes with POLYVEST® eCO

June 22, 2022: Evonik’s Coating & Adhesive Resins business line has launched a new range of sustainable liquid polybutadienes. The use of sustainably produced butadiene in the manufacture of this innovative product line has been shown to reduce the use of fossil raw materials by up to 99.9%.

Nov. 10, 2022: Henkel continues to lead in consumer electronic material solutions and today announced its latest innovation, an electrically conductive adhesive (ECA) that cures at room temperature, improving yield rates and protecting sensitive structures within mobile device compact camera modules (CCMs).

