Global High Potency APIs Market to Reach $41.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global High Potency APIs Market generated $19.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $41.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $19.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $41.4 billion CAGR 7.7% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Type of Synthesis, and Region. Drivers Growing demand for high potency drugs for treating cardiovascular diseases, cancer, glaucoma, and hormonal imbalances. Surge in need for cost efficient generic drugs. Opportunities Rapid technological advancements in diagnosis and treatment of chronic disorders. Surge in allocation of funds by healthcare and biotech firms. Restrains High risk of cross-contamination, need for huge capital investments, and need for high technical expertise for producing high potency drugs.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global high potency APIs market, owing to rise in investment made by key industry players for developing high potency APIs for treating contagious diseases.

However, supply chain disruptions resulted in lack of supply of raw materials during the pandemic. This moderately impacted the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global high potency APIs market based on product type, application, type of synthesis, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the innovative high-potency API segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global high potency APIs market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as generic high-potency API.

Based on application, the oncology segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global high potency APIs market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as hormonal imbalance, glaucoma, and others.

Based on type of synthesis, the biotech segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing around three-fifths of the global high potency APIs market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global high potency APIs market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific high potency APIs market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global high potency APIs market report include Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global high potency APIs market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.



