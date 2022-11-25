$23.7 Billion Industrial Evaporators Markets: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Petrochemical, Automotive - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Evaporators Market by Construction Type (Shell & Tube, Plate), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Petrochemical, Automotive), Functionality (Falling Film, Rising Film) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial evaporators market is projected to grow from USD 18.7 billion in 2022 to USD 23.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027
The global market for industrial evaporators are driven by major factors such as growth in food & beverage industry, increasing pharmaceutical spending and increasing demand of ZLD systems across various regions.
By construction type, the plate evaporators segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of industrial evaporators market during 2022 to 2027
Based on construction type, the plate evaporators is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The plate evaporators are easy to clean and meet high hygiene requirements that makes it ideal for dairy, brewery, and food-processing application. Plate evaporators has various advantages compared to shell & tube evaporators. The demand of many end-use industries is shifting to plate evaporators.
The mechanical vapor recompression segment in functionality is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on functionality, the mechanical vapor recompression is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mechanical vapor recompression evaporators are ideal to be used in area where steam cost is high. These are energy efficient evaporators are can be used for heat sensitive materials.
By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of industrial evaporators market during 2022 to 2027
Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Food & beverage industry is one of the fastest growing industry and uses evaporators in various food & beverage processing. Ineffective evaporation during processing can cause increased viscosity and product instability, making drying more complex or potentially causing damage to the end product.
The industrial evaporators in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial evaporators market from 2022 to 2027. Asia Pacific is one of the key market for industrial evaporators. The region has high demand for the industrial evaporators due to rising demand from various end use industries.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|203
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$18.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$23.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Rising Demand from Various Manufacturing Industries to Drive Market Growth
- Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period
- Shell & Tube Evaporators Segment and China to Lead Asia-Pacific Industrial Evaporators Market
- China to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Food & Beverage Industry
- Rapid Adoption of Zld and Mld in Global Manufacturing Industry
- Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending
Restraints
- High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs
Opportunities
- Industrialization in Developing Countries Creating Opportunities for Industrial Evaporator Manufacturers
- Rise in Demand for Desalination due to Water Crisis
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Workforce
Technology Analysis
- Evaporator Technology
- Falling Film Evaporators
- Rising Film Evaporators
- Forced Circulation Evaporators
- Agitated Thin Film Evaporators
- Mechanical Vapor Recompression
Company Profiles
Major Players
- Veolia Water Technologies
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Spx Flow Inc.
- Jeol Ltd.
- Condorchem Envitech
- Eco-Techno S.R.L.
- Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
- Gea Group Ag
- H2O GmbH
- De Dietrich Process Systems
- Bucher Industries Ag
- Alfa Laval
- Sasakura Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Praj Industries Ltd.
- Sanshin Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- Apolloxstill
- Coilmaster Corporation
- Colmac Coil Manufacturing, Inc.
- Equipment Manufacturing Corporation
- Igefa Weinbrenner Energy Solutions GmbH
Other Players
- Lenntech
- Saltworks Technologies Inc.
- Nol-Tec Europe S.R.L.
- Zhejiang Taikang Evaporator Co., Ltd
- Belmar Technologies Ltd.
- Hebei Leheng Energy Saving Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Unitop Aquacare Ltd.
- 3V Tech S.P.A.
- Vilokan Recycling Tech
- Samsco Corporation
- 3R Technology
- Kovofinis
- Encon Evaporators
- S.A.I.T.A. Srl
- Relco LLC
- Schulz+Partner GmbH
- Smi Evaporative Solutions
- Kmu Loft Cleanwater GmbH
