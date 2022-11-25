Global Aquatic Herbicides Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring BASF, Dow Chemical, Syngenta, Nufarm, Lonza, Land O'Lakes, UPL, Element Solutions, SePRO, Albaugh, & Stepan Co

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aquatic Herbicides Market, Type, Mode of Application, Mode of Action, Application, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aquatic herbicides market is expected to grow at an impressive rate through 2027

Aquatic Herbicide is a type of chemical that farmers use to manage the growth of aquatic plants and hogs like lake weed, pondweed, and pond weed. It helps to stop the growth of unwanted plants in water by destroying or stopping weed growth. The herbicides target the weed or algae through its roots and leaves, blocking the supply of the essential nutrient in various parts of unwanted plants.

Aquatic herbicides contain the main active chemical property like clopyralid, triclopyr, and picloram to resolve problems like drinking water taste, fish kills, and odor problems. Aquatic herbicides are mainly used in ponds, lakes, and dams as these are artificial reservoirs. Here, water is stored for different purposes like freshwater reservoirs, rising fishery, aquaculture, pond, or lake for storing and supplying in irrigating.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has documented 300 herbicides in which they have registered only 13 active constituents for use inside and near the desired water bodies. Thus, impressive growth can be anticipated in the aquatic herbicide market in the forthcoming years.



Growing Awareness About Advantages of Herbicides



Farmers who indulge in fisheries and aquaculture activities always have a significant issue of increasing weeds, hogs, or unwanted plants in their water bodies. These unwanted plants are the biggest obstacle to good farming as they have better capacities to absorb nutrients than desirable plants.

Conventional methods have a high chance of destroying crops or fish. Thus, there is an increase in demand for herbicides as it is one of the best alternatives among other conventional method. Herbicides take a short time to show their effect on unwanted plants and help maintain soil structure or condition. Statista mentioned that the consumption of herbicides for agriculture and other purposes was almost 1.4 million worldwide in 2020.

As per data, herbicides hold the highest market in the pesticides market beating insecticides, fungicides, and bactericides. Thus, there has been an increase in awareness about herbicides in recent years, and the pesticides market is expected to increase.

Increasing adoption of integration weed management because of the benefits like long-term sustainability of agriculture economies and balancing the risk imposed upon peoples and environment. It helps the farmer prevent, avoid, monitor, and suppress weeds and provides resistance caused due to yield losses and poor weed control. Hence the Aquatic herbicides market is expected to grow at an impressive rate.



Aquatic herbicides can be used to increase the production of fisheries and water-based crops. The demand for food is growing around the world because the population of the world is proliferating. Weeds are a big problem for aquaculture because they overgrow and can affect the ecosystem.

Weeds can occupy the space up to 25% more than their roots and deplete the amount of oxygen in the water during the night. Herbicides have properties that only target the unwanted plant to stop its growth or kill them. Herbicides provide a solution to farmers with all these problems and increase their productivity. Government policies for encouraging agricultural activities are expected to help in capturing market share of the aquatic herbicide market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aquatic herbicides market.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Syngenta AG

Nufarm Limited

Lonza Group

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

UPL Limited

Element Solutions Inc (Platform Specialty Products)

SePRO Corporation

Albaugh LLC

Stepan Company

Report Scope



Aquatic Herbicides Market, by Type:

Glyphosate

2,4-D

Imazapyr

Triclopyr

Others

Aquatic Herbicides Market, by Mode of Application Type:

Foliar

Submerged

Aquatic Herbicides Market, by mode of Action:

Selective

non-Selective

Aquatic Herbicides Market, by application:

Agricultural Waters

Fisheries

Recreational Waters

Others

Aquatic Herbicides Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

South America

Middle East & Africa

