Global IoT Solutions and Services Markets Report 2022: Historic Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

The report provides an overview of the global IoT solutions and services market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027.

IoT helps bring automation to industrial applications by facilitating in remote operation of machinery, preventive equipment maintenance, remote health monitoring, inventory management, environmental monitoring, video surveillance, connected transport, real-time notification and product quality management. IoT solutions and services help enterprises to automate and digitalize their business processes to enhance productivity, profitability and resource utilization.



The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a computing device that connects the physical and virtual worlds. Such devices facilitate data transfer and communication without human intervention. IoT solutions combine computing devices, digital machines, and smart objects with inbuilt hardware, software, and other technologies to support the function of communication, data collection, transfer, and exchange between the smart devices.

IoT services combine all the services, which is required in planning, designing, executing, installing, and operating the whole IoT solutions. The adoption of IoT helps businesses gather valuable information to enhance and upgrade end-to-end operations and drive innovations.



IoT solutions and services help organizations reshape and adopt innovative business models and implement automation and digitalization. They offer companies flexibility and scalability. By allowing organizations to choose from pay-as-you-go options, mid-cycle plans and end-of-month plan change options, IoT solutions and services enable organizations to adapt to market needs. IoT also helps companies predict potential issues faster, resolve connectivity issues, optimize the supply chain and optimize real-time device metrics.

IoT solutions include a software program that enables users to utilize the data collected via IoT devices. This works as solutions point, to gather the data from single or multiple sensors to get insight into business operations and activities. IoT services offers assistance for implementation, adoption and secure technology IoT connection for data gathering and analysis. This assists in finding a business problem for IoT implementation, defining data collection location, hardware consulting, data center planning, data processing and mining planning.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a spike in the growth of digital technologies, and IoT has since become more relevant as a mediator of day-to-day activities. IoT-based mobile applications helped track and trace the development and origin of the pandemic. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies were adopted by life science and healthcare researchers developing vaccines.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the adoption of medical robots in temperature measurement, premise disinfection and medicine delivery activities. IoT-based remote monitoring devices helped healthcare providers monitor patients' conditions, provide consultations and track vaccination status, along with assisting with other healthcare-related tasks.

The connected diagnostics and imaging equipment combined with sensors and smart tags helped offer real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. In the retail sector, IoT solutions and services helped offer contactless-in-store delivery, contactless payments, inventory management and, with the help of data insights, customized offerings to customers.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on offering, deployment, organization size, industries and regions. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major global IoT solutions and services market players. The study of IoT solutions and services includes the industrial aspect of the market and does not include consumer IoT.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amazon.com Inc., Bosch GmbH, General Electric, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the growth potential for global IoT solutions and services market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size for IoT solutions and services, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment, organization size, application, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market opportunities, drivers and challenges, technology advancements, industry value chain, and COVID-19 impact on the marketplace

Insight into recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Updated information on key mergers and acquisition deals, agreements, collaborations and product launches within the global IoT solutions and services market

Review of key patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the IoT solutions and services market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Overview

1.2 Study Goals and Objectives

1.3 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.4 Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background

3.1 Overview

3.2 Evolution of IoT Solutions and Services

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

3.6 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering

5.1 Overview

5.2 IoT Solutions

5.2.1 Device Management

5.2.2 Data Management

5.2.3 Application Management

5.2.4 Network Management

5.2.5 Smart Surveillance

5.3 IoT Services

5.3.1 Professional Services

5.3.2 Managed Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-Premise

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

7.1 Overview

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium Size Enterprises

7.3.1 Process Optimization

7.3.2 Predictive Maintenance

7.3.3 Customer Management

7.3.4 Real-Time Monitoring

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Manufacturing

8.2.1 Connected Products

8.2.2 Connected Production

8.2.3 Supply Chain

8.2.4 Predictive Maintenance

8.3 Automotive and Transportation

8.3.1 Fleet Management and Telematics

8.3.2 Connected Cars

8.3.3 Automotive Maintenance System

8.4 Energy and Utilities

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Remote Health Monitoring

8.5.2 Smart Hospital

8.5.3 Medical Asset Tracking

8.5.4 Healthcare Staff Management

8.6 Retail

8.6.1 Facility Management and Consumer Behavior Analysis

8.6.2 Supply Chain

8.6.3 Smart Shelves

8.6.4 Smart Digital Signage

8.6.5 Smart Vending Machines

8.7 Oil and Gas

8.7.1 Real-Time Equipment Monitoring

8.7.2 Worker Safety

8.7.3 Predictive Maintenance

8.8 Agriculture

8.8.1 Precision Farming

8.8.2 Livestock Monitoring

8.8.3 Guidance and Navigation

8.9 Building Infrastructure

8.9.1 Security and Surveillance

8.9.2 Facilities Management

8.9.3 Home Automation

8.10 Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 U.K.

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 South America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Top Companies

10.2 Strategic Analysis

10.2.1 Product Innovations

10.2.2 Partnerships and Acquisitions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Aeris

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.Com Inc.)

Andersen Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Bosch.Io GmbH (Bosch Gmbh)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Clearblade

Ge Digital (General Electric)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ibm

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Oxagile

Ptc Inc.

Software AG

Sumatosoft

