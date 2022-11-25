Global Hair Color Market to 2030 - Featuring Henkel, Kao, Coty, Godrej and Revlon Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Color Market: by Type by Applications by Form by Usage and Region - Estimation and Forecast for 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global hair color market is valued at $17,559.7 million in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of $33,794.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.



There is a growing demand for hair color products, as people are looking for ways to change up their look. The market for hair color products is forecasted to grow by 7.5% largely due to the aging population and increased interest in lightening hair color.



There are now dozens of hair color products on the market, catering to every type of consumer. Some popular hair color products include permanent hair dye, semi-permanent hair dye, Temporary Hair Dye and Hair chalk. Today, some people choose to go natural or semi-natural to avoid using any chemicals in their hair. Natural methods usually include using conditioner and cream mixed with herbs or spices such as ginger, onion or garlic.



The global market for hair color products is growing at a rapid pace, as people continue to experiment with different shades and styles. This increasing demand has led to the development of more complex hair color formulas and procedures, which in turn has created a need for more qualified personnel to work in the hair color industry.



Some of the most popular hair colors available today include light brunettes, dark brunettes, redheads, blondes and cornrows. Offering customers, a wide range of hairstyles that can be made using these colors is critical to the success of any hair color business. In addition to dyeing services, many businesses also offer extensions and other styling products such as headbands, wigs and hairnets.



Hair color is most commonly associated with women, but this isn't always the case. Some men are starting to experiment with new hair colors, as they see them as an opportunity to improve their appearance. For example, copper highlights are becoming quite popular among men who want to add some Highlights without having to dye their entire head of hair.



As the global market for hair color continues to grow, it seems likely that there will be even more opportunities for businesses that can provide quality.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Look more youthful: Hair color is one of the most popular services offered in salons. There are many reasons why people desire new hair colors. Some people feel that a change in hair color will make them look more youthful. Others may want to disassociate themselves from their previous hair color and create a new look.

Regardless of the reason, there are many people who choose to change their hair color every year. This demand is driven by a number of factors, including personal preference, societal trends, and technological advancements.

Personal Preference: People come into hair color services with a wide range of personal preferences when it comes to hair color. Of course, what someone wants their hair to look like is extremely important to them, but they also have specific desires related to their skin tone and ethnicity. In order to cater to this diversity and ensure that everyone feels comfortable in the salon, many salon owners offer a variety of hair colors and styles. This allows customers to find the style that appeals to them most without feeling restricted or boxed in by traditional beauty standards.

Restraints

Some people are afraid of the adverse effects that hair color can have on their health, and so they choose not to color their hair.

Others may be avoiding hair dye because it is more expensive than other beauty products.

Additionally, there is a general trend away from permanent hair coloring due to concerns over chemicals and allergies.

Global Hair Color Market Report Answers Questions Such As:

What is the market size and forecast of the global hair color market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global hair color market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global hair color market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global hair color market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global hair color market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global hair color market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global hair color market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Hair Color Market



Chapter 4. Global Hair Color Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Raw Materials

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distribution

4.1.4. End User

4.2. COVID Imapct

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7. Competition Dashboard

4.7.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.7.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.7.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Hair Colors Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Chemical

5.2.2. Natural

5.2.3. Vegetal



Chapter 6. Global Hair Colors Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Women

6.2.2. Men



Chapter 7. Global Hair Colors Market Analysis, By Form

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Cream

7.2.2. Powder

7.2.3. Others



Chapter 8. Global Hair Colors Market Analysis, By Usage

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Permanent Hair Color

8.2.2. Semi Permanent Hair Color

8.2.3. Temporary Hair Color

8.2.2. Highlights and bleach



Chapter 9. Global Hair Colors Market Analysis, By Region



Chapter 10. North America Hair Colors Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Europe Hair Colors Market Analysis



Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Hair Colors Market Analysis



Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa Hair Colors Market Analysis



Chapter 14. South America Hair Colors Market Analysis



Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

15.1. Henkel Corp.

15.2. Kao Corp.

15.3. L'Oreal

15.4. Coty, Inc.

15.5. Developlus, Inc.

15.6. HOYU Corp Ltd.

15.7. Godrej

15.8. Revlon

15.9. World Hair Cosmetics (Asia) Ltd.

15.10. Amorepacific

15.11. SHISEIDO CO., LTD.

15.12. Unilever Group

15.13. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

15.14. Combe Inc.

