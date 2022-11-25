Worldwide Rapid Microbiology Tests Industry to 2030 - North America was the Largest Market in 2021

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rapid Microbiology Tests Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid microbiological tests are gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in clinical as well as industrial settings. In the next few years the demand for rapid microbiology tests is expected to increase significantly in the emerging economies such as China and India.

The technology type studies for analyzing the overall rapid microbiology tests market are nucleic acid based tests, antibody based tests, biochemical tests, enzymatic tests, flow cytometry methods, polymerase chain reaction methods and impedance methods. This report also highlights information about end user segment, such as food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, environmental sector, personal care products and others.

Market size and forecast for each of these segments for the period 2020-2030 are provided in this study along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2022-2030

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2020-2030. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2022-2030 are also included in this report, considering 2021 as the base year.



Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global rapid microbiology tests market.

Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global rapid microbiology tests market. This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in rapid microbiology tests market.



The end users in the global rapid microbiology tests segmented into food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, environmental sector, personal care products and others. The food and beverages industry held the largest share in the global rapid microbiology tests market due to the increase in food consumption, consumer demand, industry's food safety priorities, and regulation. Pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the global rapid microbiology tests market due to the increase in outbreaks of new diseases caused by mutant microorganisms, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing need to speed up microbiological testing.



Rapid microbiology tests, also known as alternative microbiological methods, are the technologies that allow the user to get microbiology test results faster compared to the traditional culture-plate methods. Rapid microbiology testing provides the qualitative, quantitative, and identification results.

Qualitative rapid methods provide a presence or absence result that indicates microbial contamination in a sample. Quantitative methods provide a numerical result that indicates the total number of microbes present in the sample. Identification methods provide us with a species or genus name for the microbial contaminant in a sample.

The rapid microbiology tests have been broadly segmented into nucleic acid based tests, antibody based tests, biochemical tests, enzymatic tests, flow cytometry methods, polymerase chain reaction methods and impedance methods. Nucleic acid based tests held the largest share in the rapid microbiology market due to its wide application in the life science and food industry. Moreover, low cost and high speed would further fuel the market growth of nucleic acid based tests.



The geographical segmentation of the global rapid microbiology tests market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2021, North America accounted for the largest market in the rapid microbiology tests market due to the presence of major life science companies in the region.

Moreover, North America enhanced government initiatives to regulate the rapid microbiological testing in the industrial and clinical setting has further assisted the growth of rapid microbiology tests market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period due to the population growth in the region, increasing infectious diseases in the region. Rising investments by the major life science companies in the region would further fuel the growth of the rapid microbiology tests market in the region.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Rapid Microbiology Tests market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Rapid Microbiology Tests market?

Which is the largest regional market for Rapid Microbiology Tests market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Rapid Microbiology Tests market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Rapid Microbiology Tests market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Rapid Microbiology Tests Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Rapid Microbiology Tests Market Value, 2020-2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.6.1. Supplier Power

3.6.2. Buyer Power

3.6.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.3. Technology Landscape

3.7.4. Legal Landscape

3.7.5. Social Landscape



4. Rapid Microbiology Tests Market: by Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Nucleic Acid Based Test

4.3.2. Antibody Based Test

4.3.3. Biochemical Test

4.3.4. Enzymatic Test

4.3.5. Flow Cytometry Methods

4.3.6. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Methods

4.3.7. Impedance Methods

4.3.8. Others



5. Rapid Microbiology Tests Market: by End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Food and Beverages

5.3.2. Pharmaceutical

5.3.3. Environmental

5.3.4. Personal Care

5.3.5. Others

6. North America Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Alere, Inc.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Portfolio

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Portfolio

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Danaher Corporation

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Portfolio

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Becton, Dickinson And Company

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Portfolio

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Gen-Probe, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Portfolio

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Portfolio

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Orasure Technologies, Inc.

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Portfolio

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Siemens Healthcare

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Portfolio

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Portfolio

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.11. Sysmex Corporation

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Product Portfolio

11.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.12. Other Notable Market Players

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Product Portfolio

11.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

