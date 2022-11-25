Zoma Sleep Announces The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals in 2022

Scottsdale, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

The Arizona-based mattress company, Zoma, specializes in cutting-edge mattresses designed to increase comfort, improve health, and provide outstanding support in multiple sleeping positions. This Black Friday, Zoma Sleep is offering amazing discounts on its best-selling products.

Buyers looking out for the perfect sleep solution will be able to order the Zoma mattress of their dreams on the company’s website during their upcoming Best Black Friday Mattress Deals. Zoma Sleep’s extensive range of products includes mattresses, bed frames, and beddings designed for maximum comfort and proper recovery while the body is at rest. Zoma products are manufactured using the best technology and materials, providing the right blend of sturdiness and support through the use of high-quality memory foam covered with breathable fabric to facilitate easy airflow. Buyers can also shop through the weekend with Zoma’s Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals that follows.

Zoma is a health and sports-focused mattress brand that harnesses the power of sleep to improve performance. Years of research, design, and testing have gone into making these American-manufactured mattresses the perfect sleep solution. Every Zoma mattress provides the benefits of enhanced comfort, relief from aches and pains, muscle recovery, and even reduced snoring and acid reflux. Sports enthusiasts and professionals love it.

The company is promoting the Zoma Start Mattress as an entry-level solution at a more affordable price. It’s a great initiation into experiencing Zoma’s sleep-boosting experience. At the next level, the Zoma Hybrid Mattress offers a more upgraded solution for the body’s recovery. The luxurious line of Hybrid Mattress combines foam and pocketed coils for more bounce and responsiveness.

During this big sales weekend, customers can save $150 off mattresses, BOGO 50% on pillows, and 30% on adjustable beds. Zoma confidently backs its mattresses with a 100 night sleep trial. Plus, all products ship for free within the lower 48 states. Zoma’s mattresses, pillows, and adjustable beds also come with a 10-year warranty and easy payment plans.

About the company:

Zoma Sleep is a Scottsdale, AZ-based company that manufactures the renowned Zoma brand of mattresses using advanced technology and top-quality materials. The Zoma Sleep product range includes mattresses, bed frames, pillows, and bedding—products designed to give a recovery-enhancing and sleep-boosting experience.

