FlexiSEQ™ Max Strength wins Highly Commended in the Most Valuable Product Awards 2022

LONDON, 25 November 2022 – Ascension Healthcare plc (“Ascension” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for haemophilia and osteoarthritis, today announces that FlexiSEQ™ Max Strength has won Highly Commended in the category of Joint & Muscular Pain at the Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards 2022.

The MVP Awards are annual awards run by the pharmacy magazines P3Pharmacy, Pharmacy Magazine and Training Matters that recognise the most valuable products in 26 categories. The awards were voted on by an esteemed industry expert panel and Pharmacists and support staff at the UK National Pharmacy Show which took place in Birmingham in October. A celebratory gala lunch is taking place in London later today for award winners.

FlexiSEQ Max Strength is Ascension Healthcare’s over the counter, drug-free, joint lubricating, pain relief product containing proprietary Sequessome Technology™ for people with joints affected by osteoarthritis.

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer at Ascension commented: “Joint pain and stiffness is a hugely debilitating condition which affects millions of people globally every year. Receiving this award for FlexiSEQ Max Strength demonstrates how highly regarded our product is by our customers and the healthcare professionals that serve them.”

About Ascension Healthcare plc

Ascension Healthcare plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for the treatment of haemophilia and osteoarthritis. The Company has three products in clinical development for the treatment of Haemophilia A and also a range of internationally marketed products for osteoarthritis sufferers. For more information please visit: www.ascension.co.uk/

About FlexiSEQ Max Strength

If you have diagnosed osteoarthritis, nothing but the best will do. That’s why FlexiSEQ Max Strength is loaded with our full-strength formulation, tested in clinical trials with the most demanding patients. FlexiSEQ Max Strength provides proven, drug-free relief from the pain and stiffness of osteoarthritis. A drug-free, sustainable solution to effectively relieve the pain and stiffness of osteoarthritic joints to keep you moving. Find out more online at: https://flexiseq.com/