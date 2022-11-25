Global Beauty Supplements Market Report 2022: Growing Awareness of Health Benefits Associated With Beauty Supplements Drives Sector

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beauty Supplements Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Supplements are usually taken in the form of pills, capsules, powder, and liquid or in soft gel form. Beauty supplements are utilized to enhance and support any kind of insufficiency in human body. Generally, beauty supplements are combination of minerals, vitamins, nutrition, protein and other bioactive ingredients, which help in improving the external appearances of human body.



The global beauty supplements market accounted for US$ 4,860.42 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 10,999.96 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Growing awareness about health benefits associated with beauty supplements is likely to propel the market in upcoming years



The global beauty supplements market is segmented based on applications into skin care, hair care, nail care, dental care and others (overall health supplements). Changing lifestyle, increasing consumer incomes leading to growth in consumption of supplements and other related factors are boosting worldwide sales of supplements. Among the aforementioned segments, skin care supplements is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue; in 2020, skin care segment accounted for the largest share over 30% of the total beauty supplements market by value. Hair care and nail care segment are anticipated to record robust growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage coupled with high emphasis on hair wellbeing and hair health among women population attributed to growth of the hair care segment.



Increasing penetration of ecommerce in developed as well as developing countries is driving the demand of beauty supplements via online sales channel



Among the considered segments, pharmacy stores expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue contribution, followed by beauty outlets and supermarkets/hypermarkets. In addition, pharmacy stores segment expected to record significant CAGR during the forecast period. Online store segment anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This attributed to increasing consumer inclination for ease of use and manufacturers' focus on online retailing intended to offer product variety along with benefits of in-store shopping to consumers.



Europe dominated the global beauty supplements market and expected to maintain its pole position in upcoming years



In base year 2020, Europe was observed as the largest market for beauty supplements. In 2020, the total market for Europe was more than 30% and expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Western European countries are major contributor to global beauty supplements market and expected to stimulus the market owing to rising apprehensions of people towards their appearance and external outlook along with higher disposable income possessed by the consumers.



Asia Pacific expected to register the highest growth rate when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries such as China & India. Japan expected to be the most prominent contributor in terms of revenue followed by China and India with market a collective market share of 36% in 2020 in Asia Pacific region.



Leading brands are aggressively investing in research & development



The beauty supplements market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of various large and small companies. Small companies provide handful of products; on the other hand, major players undertake extensive R&D programs to standardize their products. In this market, vendors compete in terms of product differentiation, price, promotion and distribution. The competition in the market projected to intensify with an increase in consumer awareness and product innovations among others. Leading manufacturers are continuously investing in research & development in order to develop new and innovative products.

