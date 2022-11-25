Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Global Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption from Oil and Gas Industries Fuels Sector

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) are self-propelled vehicles, typically deployed from a surface vessel without any human operator onboard. These vehicles are designed to operate independently (or by a remote controller) for periods ranging from a few hours to several days. UUVs have received significant attention worldwide and increasingly being widely used across numerous applications. Some of the popular applications of UUV include surveillance, reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, ocean floor mapping, pipeline inspection, polar ice research, anti - submarine warfare and several others.



The most prominent factor driving the overall UUV market include consistently rising investment by the defense departments on undersea drones. UUVs are capable of operating in conditions where humans are incapable of reaching. This makes UUVs highly suitable for performing difficult tasks submerged in water. Another major factor fueling the market growth is the growing adoption of these drones from the oil & gas sector. Nevertheless, factors such as limited battery life and underwater communication barriers pose significant barrier to the market growth.

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global unmanned underwater vehicles market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2022 to 2030, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



Currently, the overall unmanned underwater vehicles market is led by the remotely operated vehicles (ROV) segment. As of 2021, the segment contributes to more than fifty percent of the total revenue generated worldwide. These are typically tethered drones and are controlled remotely by a human operator. ROVs are popularly used for oceanic survey, pipeline inspection and environmental research. These vehicles are typically equipped with a camera and lights. Other payloads include sensors, SONAR, magnetometers and few others.



In the following years, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and hybrid underwater vehicles segments are set to exhibit the highest growth. Most of the applications now demand preprogrammed UUVs that can carry out the given task with minimal human intervention. Growing investment for advancement of UUVs is estimated to result into higher adoption of AUVs and hybrid vehicles over the forecast period.



The overall unmanned underwater vehicles market is led by the North America region, as of 2021. The region contributes to more than fifty percent of the total revenue generated worldwide. The market here is principally backed by the U.S. accounting for nearly 90% of the total regional revenue. Due to high investment over undersea drones, the demand for UUVs is estimated to remain strong in the region over the forecast period. Subsequently, the region would continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.



In the following years, Asia Pacific and Europe are set to emerge as the fastest-growing markets for UUVs. The Europe UUV market is primarily governed by Russia, the U.K. and France having strong expenditure over UUVs. Similarly, in Asia Pacific, China and Japan are the major consumers of UUVs. The demand for UUVs in Asia Pacific is set to increase due to rising territorial disputes in Asia Pacific waters.

Market Segmentation

Product

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

Remotely Operating Underwater Vehicles (ROV)

Hybrid Underwater Vehicles

Operating

Less than 200m

200 to 1,000m

1,000 to 3,000m

More than 3,000m

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market: By Operating, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market: By More than 3,000m, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Boeing Company

Bluefin Robotics Corporation (General Dynamics Corporation)

Raytheon Company

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab Group

Subsea 7 S.A.

Thales Group

BAE Systems Plc.

ATLAS ELEK

