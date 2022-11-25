North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Electricity Boosts Sector Growth

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Measurement Type, Gas Analyzer Type, and Industry Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America tunable diode laser analyzer market is expected to grow from US$ 134.22 million in 2022 to US$ 178.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028.



The rising concern towards global warming is leading to air quality deterioration and health concerns. Many economies are making tremendous efforts and massive investments in adopting new technology to detect and limit hazardous gases such as CH4, CO2, CO, H2S, and HONO in the atmosphere.

Several initiatives by the governments for the development of green sustainability are driving the growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer market. Government regulations, such as the US Clean Air Act which was revised proposed in 1990 by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have been proposed for boilers and incinerators that burn solid waste emissions standards.

These standards cover more than 200,000 boilers and incinerators that emit harmful air pollution, such as mercury, cadmium, and particle pollution. As per the US Environmental Protection Agency, there are approximately 1.3 million natural gas-fired boilers in the US. The area source standards cover around 183,000 boilers at 92,000 area source facilities approximately 86% of all boilers burn clean natural gas and emit pollution.

As a result, tunable diode laser analysis is in high demand in various industrial sectors. Tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS) has been widely used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and measure combustion gas emissions. Supportive government policies across the region are driving the growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer market. Policies that encourage the installation of energy-efficient heating systems and a shift in the trend toward zero-emission buildings are further supporting the growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer market.



Market Overview



As per the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), it is expected that during the first quarter of 2020, the natural gas will provide nearly 37% of electricity generation in 2022, which is like the level in 2021. Further, US Energy Information Administration (EIA), estimated that 36% of electricity generation in 2023 will be from natural gas generation, whereas coal will provide 21% of total US electricity generation in 2022. Therefore, from the above statistics by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), it is observed that the demand for coal-fired electricity is increasing.

Thus, the rising electricity demand is leading to the increasing demand for tunable diode laser analyzers in power plants, which will also increase to limit the emission of carbon dioxide and other toxic gases. The US government signed the Paris Agreement (PA), which became effective in November 2020.



North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Segmentation



The North America tunable diode laser analyzer market is segmented based on measurement type, gas analyzer type, industry application, and country.

Based on measurement type, the North America tunable diode laser analyzer market is bifurcated into in-situ and extractive. The in-situ segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on gas analyzer type, the North America tunable diode laser analyzer market is segmented into oxygen analyzer, ammonia analyzer, COx analyzer, moisture analyzer, Hx analyzer, CxHx analyzer, and others. The oxygen analyzer segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on industry application, the North America tunable diode laser analyzer market is segmented into power, oil & gas, mining & metal, chemicals, fertilizers, cement, and others. The oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on country, the North America tunable diode laser analyzer market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market in 2022.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $134.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $178.09 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered North America

