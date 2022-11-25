CORRECTION: energyware™ Drives Energy Conservation for Businesses Through Incentives for Referral Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- energyware™, a leading national provider of energy-efficiency technology, is committed to offering support to businesses seeking energy-efficiency solutions and making advances in the environmental space. In alignment with this ongoing commitment, the company is pleased to announce it has launched a tiered incentive program for its referral partners that aims to drive the adoption of energy efficiency in businesses while providing them with a range of compensation opportunities for their efforts.

energyware's™ referral partners help customers determine the best options in financing, design, implementation, oversite and return-on-investment accuracy. Now through March 31, referral partners can earn the following incentives:

For the first $100,000 in sales, referral partners receive a $500 American Express gift card.

For $250,000 in sales, referral partners receive a $1,500 American Express gift card.

For $500,000 in sales, referral partners receive a $3,000 American Express gift card.

For $1 million in sales, referral partners receive airline credit and lodging for a trip of their choice (up to a $5,000 value).

For $5 million in sales, referral partners receive all lower-tier incentives and a leased luxury car of their choice (terms and qualifications may apply).

Referral partners will also be paid a commission in addition to each incentive listed here. To learn more about the commission and qualifying tiers, referral partners must fill out the form on the landing page, https://community.energywarellc.com/channel-promotion. An energyware™ representative will contact them to discuss the commission structure upon submission.

All sales must be completed by 11:59 PM on March 31, 2023. Sales must be new businesses only. Incentives are offered only to those who originate the lead, and only one incentive can be paid per deal.

"energyware™ is one of the most respected energy efficiency firms in the country, and our team helps customers make high-impact energy consumption improvements through our consulting services and design work," said Jake Jacques, CEO of energyware™. "Our referral partners are making a difference through their support, and we want to ensure they're recognized for their ongoing hard work and dedication in this critical space."

The world we live in will change beyond all recognition unless there is a growing shift in how energy is used. energyware™ continues to be a one-stop-shop for businesses seeking energy efficiency solutions and has positioned itself as an industry leader in creating a better energy future.

The company's solutions are at the forefront of solid business practices, and its mission is to provide the highest quality services at below-market pricing. The knowledgeable and experienced energyware™ team offers project consultation, project management, and maximizing the overall performance of these solutions, which includes LED smart technology engineering and deployment and solar technology.

Interested in accelerating the adoption of energy efficiency? Learn more about the promotion at the channel promotion page, where channel agents can submit leads directly to energyware™.

About energyware™

A national provider of energy efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guesswork of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best-in-breed manufacturing, and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

