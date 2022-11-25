Wound Closure Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Medtronic plc, 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation and B. Braun Melsungen AG

Pune, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Wound Closure Market by Product (Sutures, Hemostatic Agents, Staplers, Others), by Application (Cardiology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, General Surgery, Ophthalmic, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the wound closure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to reach US$ 26.95 billion by 2030. Owing to the rising incidence of chronic wounds and the number of surgical procedures.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/wound-closure-market/7926

Market Drivers

The primary factors driving the global market for wound closure are the rising incidence of chronic wounds and the rising number of surgeries performed worldwide. Additionally, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases that call for surgical intervention, such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, cancer, infections, and non-communicable diseases, is also a major factor in expanding the global market. The need for wound closure is rising due to increased surgical operations brought on by industrial and traffic accidents. Furthermore, the growing elderly population and obesity are driving up the number of orthopedic surgery cases, fueling the global market expansion. The need for wound closers is rising with the increased adoption of cutting-edge technology to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections, shorten healing times, enhance usability, and provide cost-effective products. Likewise, the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries and the continuous introduction of new products are expected to propel the expansion of the global wound closure market.

The global wound closure market has been analyzed from four perspectives–product, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global wound closure market is classified into:

Sutures

Hemostatic Agents

Staplers

Others

The sutures segment dominates the global wound closure market, with the largest market share in 2021. The suture segment is further sub-segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable. Sutures segments have a significant market share due to their preference over other products as they are standard for wound closure. Additionally, sutures have greater tensile strength, lower risk of damaging the cutaneous blood supply. They do not need to be completely removed in cases of infection, thus increasing the demand for sutures. Similarly, the sutures decrease the risk of infection because the wound is entirely sealed off, another factor driving the segment expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global wound closure market is segmented into:

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

General Surgery

Ophthalmic

Others

The general surgery segment holds the largest market share of the global wound closure market in 2021. The significant workplace and traffic accidents increase is partly responsible for the general surgery segment's large market share. According to the International Labor Organization, around 2.3 million people worldwide are affected by workplace accidents. Additionally, the rise in the elderly population and obesity are driving up the frequency of surgeries, fueling the expansion of this market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/wound-closure-market/7926

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global wound closure market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global wound closure market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The main drivers of regional growth are the growing senior population and the rise in chronic wounds. The number of surgical treatments is also rising as the elderly population and obesity rates rise. The increasing use of cutting-edge technologies and the presence of key players in the region are further factors that are anticipated to fuel regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global wound closure market are

Medtronic plc

3M Company

Smith & Nephew plc

ETHICON (Johnson & Johnson MedTech)

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Ethicon Inc.

DeRoyal Industries

Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation

DermaRite Industries LLC

Stryker Corporation

CP Medical Corporation

Artivion Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL WOUND CLOSURE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Sutures Absorbable Non-Absorbable Hemostatic Agents Active Hemostats Passive Hemostats Combination Hemostats Staplers Others GLOBAL WOUND CLOSURE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cardiology Orthopedics Gynecology General Surgery Ophthalmic Others GLOBAL WOUND CLOSURE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Wound Closure Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=sMGIoB08fh3qqI6Vfw7WXFpc6mTVpTYvKmteaWYu&report_id=7926&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.